DirectMail2.0 Hits Record Revenue, Inc. 5000 as Print and Digital Integration Demand Surges in 2021

CLEARWATER, Fla., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DirectMail2.0 continues its growth phase following a 2021 marked by milestones, adding over $1 million in earnings to boost annual revenue 55% year over year. This new all-time high comes just six short months after the direct mail technology specialists were named #1,203 on the Inc. 5000 list, a long-standing ranking of America's 5,000 fastest-growing privately owned businesses over a three-year period.

DirectMail2.0 staff have a lot to celebrate - and much to look forward to in 2022. Last year, the direct mail technology company reached new revenue heights by increasing earnings 55%, landing them on the Inc. 5000 list. This year, they're looking to harness and utilize their proprietary direct mail data, which can, among many things, be used to demonstrate the effect digitally integrated ads have on direct mail, benchmark campaign performance and predict optimal campaign performance. CEO/Co-Founder Brad Kugler pops a bottle of bubbly to celebrate a historic year for his direct mail software startup, DirectMail2.0. Their revenue reached a highest-ever at $3.3 million and they debuted on the Inc. 5000, coming in at #1,203. DirectMail2.0's digitally driven software has been proven to lift direct mail response rates 23-46% on average. That's plenty to celebrate.

DirectMail2.0 (known colloquially as DM20) specializes in bringing customer-facing technology and digital marketing integrations to commercial printers nationwide in the form of a white label service. First incorporated in 2016 with just 3 staff, DM20 has since hired 20 additional staff, added over $3.3 million to its bottom line and grown revenue 2809 percent.

Last year may have been its most productive yet. In 2021, DM20 added a slew of digital integrations to its tech stack: QR codes, text response tracking and LEADmatch, its proprietary direct mail retargeting tool that enables its partners to offer technology targeting anonymous website visitors with an automated follow-up mail piece the next day. These new additions bring DM20's total digital marketing platform to 11 technologies. Through extensive campaign testing and tracking, these digitally driven add-ons have been proven to lift direct mail response rates 23–46% on average.

DM20 strives to add 2-3 additional features to their marketing platform each year, increasing the value printers are able to pass on to their customers. In three years, DM20 has added or upgraded 6 new technologies without a single price increase.

Next year promises next-level advances. DM20's plans for 2022 include infrastructure enhancements and API integration to incorporate its tech stack directly into the existing CRM or ERP of enterprise-class printers seeking to scale up digital offerings quickly.

Additionally, CEO/Co-Founder Brad Kugler expects to deploy a predictive analytics engine driven by machine learning later this year. The engine compiles years of campaign and conversation results by industry and correlates those findings to campaign demographics, creative content and timing, offering resellers a data-driven advantage in the space.

According to Kugler, early modeling has already shown interesting trends he plans to keep close until further along in development of the predictive engine he calls "completely groundbreaking." He continued, "No one has ever really dug into the deep marketing and analytical results of direct mail in this way. The technology just didn't exist before, and we are super excited to bring this information to a market that is trying desperately to compete with the mountains of analytics available to digital campaigns."

When pressed to share more about the findings of his campaign analytics engine, which has already analyzed the performance of DM20's more than 40,000 campaigns, Kugler commented, "I don't plan on keeping this information to myself forever. I want direct mail providers to succeed and thrive, because I believe in mail and its efficacy. There's more than enough data and success to go around for all of us."

DirectMail2.0 (DM20) partners with printers, direct mail service providers and agencies to provide white-label digital add-on services that bring direct mail into the 21st Century with a suite of nearly a dozen digital integrations. Since being founded in 2016, DM20 has executed and tracked over 40,000 digitally integrated direct mail campaigns on behalf of its clients. DM20 has been featured Forbes, Printing News, Yahoo! Finance, and ranked #1,203 on the Inc. 5000 list in 2021. Visit www.dm20.com for more information and to request a free demo.

