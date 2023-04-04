DirectMail.io Achieves SOC 2 Certification, Demonstrating Commitment to Data Security

MANDEVILLE, La., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DirectMail.io, a leading marketing software platform, is proud to announce that it has successfully achieved SOC 2 certification. This milestone demonstrates the company's unwavering commitment to maintaining the highest standards of data security and protecting user information.

The SOC 2 certification is a widely recognized auditing standard developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). It assesses a service provider's controls related to security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy. By obtaining this certification, DirectMail.io assures clients and partners that their platform follows industry best practices in safeguarding user data.

Shawn Burst, CEO of DirectMail.io, expressed his enthusiasm for the certification, stating, "We're incredibly proud to have achieved SOC 2 certification. It's a testament to our team's dedication to data security and our continuous efforts to exceed industry standards. Our clients can trust that their data is safe with us, and that we're committed to maintaining the highest level of protection."

Craig Stowe, Chief Data Officer at DirectMail.io, added, "Data security is a top priority for our organization, and achieving SOC 2 certification is a significant accomplishment. It reflects our ongoing commitment to safeguarding user information and ensuring the integrity of our platform. We will continue to invest in the technologies and processes necessary to maintain the highest standards of data security."

DIRECTMAIL.IO partnered with DOYB Technical Solutions to assist in the completion of their SOC 2 Certifications. DOYB Technical Solutions provides SOC 2 assistance and consulting services to companies looking to achieve SOC 2, PCI, ISO, NIST, GDPR, CCPA, HIPAA, and many other compliance certifications. For more information about DOYB Technical Solutions, you may reach out to them at [email protected] .

With the SOC 2 certification, DirectMail.io reinforces its position as a trusted and secure marketing software provider. Clients can have full confidence in the platform's ability to handle sensitive data with the utmost care and diligence.

About DirectMail.io

DirectMail.io is a comprehensive marketing software platform that offers innovative solutions to help businesses reach their target audience effectively. The platform provides a wide range of tools, including email marketing, direct mail, social media advertising, and more, to create targeted, data-driven marketing campaigns. With a focus on security and user privacy, DirectMail.io is committed to providing a seamless and reliable experience for businesses of all sizes.

