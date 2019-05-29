DirectMail.io's Human Powered Outbound SMS Marketing Solution Aimed at Political Campaigns

MANDEVILLE, La., May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital conversation is the preferred format for 72% of adults, according to Marketing Sherpa. DirectMail.io answers that call by providing a unique Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA)-compliant, outbound SMS platform through its Omnichannel Marketing Platform.

DirectMail.io's SMS product has the most features of any SMS product in the market.

DirectMail.io offers outbound and inbound SMS messaging, in addition to other rich, robust capabilities, including MMS, dynamic surveys, video messaging, tracking links, variable fields, auto-reply, and Rich Communication Service (RCS) messaging. These exciting tools power one-on-one customer conversations through both short code and long code applications. With the right message and an 88% open rate for SMS, immediate customer engagement can help increase conversion rates. It is especially powerful when trying to collect data as the SMS tool allows voters to answer polls directly through SMS.

Creating an SMS campaign is easy and convenient because it can be built and deployed right from the DirectMail.io platform as part of the fully-integrated software. "When building out the SMS feature we wanted to create something unique, powerful, and scalable. We focused on data security, TCPA compliancy, deliverability, and ease of use. We also wanted to make it affordable," stated Shawn Burst, founder of DirectMail.io. The platform also allows companies to view the effectiveness of SMS in the comprehensive reporting dashboard.

"Being able to survey people through SMS is a game changer for political campaigns. Not only can you learn about voters, but it provides a convenient platform for candidates and voters to communicate with each other. The SMS tool will revolutionize political marketing strategies forever," says Mike Paine, chief marketing officer of DirectMail.io.

To learn more about how the platform can help design personalized marketing messages that integrate directly with active marketing campaigns, visit sms.directmail.io

About DirectMail.io

With more than 15,000 campaigns, 500 million PURLS created, and more than 11 million leads generated, DirectMail.io is the trusted provider of services for familiar brands such as Chevrolet, Chick-Fil-A, Stein Mart, and many other big brands. They offer an integrated Omnichannel Marketing Program, as well as a range of services from enhanced direct mail experiences to live call center and SMS solutions to social media campaign strategies. DirectMail.io is the go-to platform for improved marketing campaigns.

