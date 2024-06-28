Directo Extension Reaches 100,000 Users in Europe, Announces US Launch and $1M Pre-Seed Round

MADRID, June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Directo, a Chrome extension that helps travelers find commission-free accommodation deals, has reached significant milestones since its beta launch in Europe in September 2023. With over 100,000 users, Directo is launching in the US and announcing a $1 million pre-seed funding round. Investors include Kima Ventures, Calafia of Global Female Tech Leaders, and Derive Ventures, along with 26 travel industry veterans.

Empowering Travelers and Hoteliers

Founded in 2023 by experienced travel industry entrepreneurs, Directo aims to help guests secure better travel deals and empower hotels and property owners to regain control over their business.

As accommodation prices have risen sharply since 2019, Directo's launch is timely. Travelers need better deals to manage expenses, and hotels require more control over their distribution networks. Directo helps by promoting direct reservations.

"Our mission is to reward guests for booking directly with hoteliers, bypassing third-party sites, while empowering hotels and property managers," said Pierre Becerril, co-founder of Directo.

How Directo Works

The Directo Chrome Extension is user-friendly, searching for direct deals while users browse travel sites. It identifies direct booking options on sites like Airbnb, Booking, VRBO, or Expedia, offering better deals and more control.

Key Features:

Seamless Integration: Works while users browse travel sites.

Works while users browse travel sites. Direct Deals: Identifies and presents direct booking options, avoiding third-party fees.

Identifies and presents direct booking options, avoiding third-party fees. User-Friendly Interface: Easy installation and operation.

Easy installation and operation. Community-Driven: Users can share, access, and rate direct hotel and rental deals.

Founding Team:

Pierre Becerril : Over a decade in the travel industry, with two previous companies sold.

Over a decade in the travel industry, with two previous companies sold. Marina Guastavino : 10 years in direct-to-consumer marketing.

10 years in direct-to-consumer marketing. Julian Toledo : Tech expert with deep travel e-commerce knowledge.

US Launch and Future Prospects:

Directo aims to replicate its European success in the US, providing enhanced booking experiences with direct connections and better deals. The $1 million pre-seed funding will scale operations, improve technology, and expand market reach.

"We are thrilled to bring Directo to the US market," said Marina Guastavino. "Our goal is to revolutionize travel bookings by making it easier to find and secure the best deals directly."

About Directo:

Founded in 2023, Directo is a Spain-based company dedicated to transforming travel bookings by promoting direct reservations, ensuring better deals for guests and more control for accommodation providers.

For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Directo Tech, Inc.