Director Alexander Payne Joins 2021 Tribeca Film Festival Jury Panel

Other jurors include Executive Director of Film at Lincoln Center Lesli Klainberg, Academy Award winner Melissa Leo, Actor Delroy Lindo and film scholar Peter Scarlet. Together they will crown one film as the best International Narrative of 2021.

Payne has previously served on competition juries at the Cannes, San Sebastián, and Thessaloniki film festivals.

The 20th anniversary edition of the Tribeca Festival will occur from June 9-20, 2021 and include a total of 35 films, some of which will be presented in a digital format. That means viewers around the country can participate in Tribeca viewings from the comfort of their homes. This is not necessarily a response to COVID, as the festival has allowed similar at-home viewing opportunities since 2011.

About Alexander Payne: Payne's filmography as director and writer includes Sideways, The Descendants, Election, Nebraska, About Schmidt, and Downsizing. His films have been nominated for a total of 19 Academy Awards and have won two -- Best Adapted Screenplay for The Descendants and Sideways.

