Director And Actor Brian Hooks Launches Kickstarter Campaign To Bridge The Gap Between The Film-TV Industry And At-Risk Youth

LOS ANGELES, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Left of Bang Entertainment , the philanthropic arm of director and actor Brian Hooks ' production company, B. Hooks Productions, announces the official launch of its Kickstarter campaign .

Focused on eliminating barriers to healthier lifestyles and keeping at-risk youth away from violence and the vicious gang cycle they often face, the program aims to provide opportunities that will change lives.

By providing youth with the opportunity to participate in actual filmmaking, the Kickstarter campaign will raise funds to support youth's involvement in the production company's various films, starting as early as this summer. From pre-production to production, post-production, and more, youth will be able to shadow and work hands-on in various departments throughout the making of the film. With each donation, a child will be afforded the option to be part of the coveted Hollywood experience, and the magic of Hollywood movie-making will be an eye-opening, life-learning lesson available to at-risk youth.

Exploring the ever-challenging world of education, Left of Bang Entertainment creatively combines a digital classroom experience with hands-on experience on set, creating pathways to new learnings for at-risk-youth. This innovative program taps into the creative minds of today's youth, unveiling a world of possibilities and imagination that filmmaking has to offer while simultaneously keeping young adults off of the streets and away from the lure of gang activity.

"I have seen first-hand the incredible impact my words have had on youth - a testament to the power of celebrity and Hollywood magic," expressed Brian Hooks, founder of Left of Bang Entertainment. "Imagine the effect this program will have in both consistently supporting and advocating for young adults to think bigger about their future; we're making our company's mission a reality."

Featuring some of Hollywood's favorite celebrities, such as; Anthony Anderson, Craig Robinson, Vivica A. Fox and more, the program's virtual film classes offer one-on-one youth opportunities to learn from veterans in the industry while showcasing real-world learnings in a collaborative environment.

About Brian Hooks

Born and raised in Bakersfield, California, Brian Hooks is a highly prolific actor, producer, writer, director, and stand-up comedian. Besides starring in feature films such as the smash hit "Fool's Gold" and premiering as a series regular on UPN's " EVE ," Hooks has also enjoyed remarkable success as a leading star, producer, and director in numerous highly profitable independent films.

While attending Cal State University Northridge, Hooks majored in mathematics with the intent of becoming a high school teacher, though the idea of film piqued his interest. There, he landed his first significant role as the central character in the urban classic "Phat Beach." The success of the film ignited considerable demand in Hollywood for Brian leading to roles in blockbuster films such as "Beloved," "Soul Plane," "Austin Powers," among others.

Focused on making a life-long vision reality, Hooks created a sought-after mentorship program with his company, Left of Bang Entertainment . With a burning desire to give back to the very communities he was raised in, Hooks' most intimate work involves elevating new opportunities for inner-city youth. Focused on helping young adults to become their best selves, Hooks' newest venture is creating more creative and prepared adults, one individual at a time.

