Director Cameo Wood Wins Prestigious AT&T Film Award in Unprecedented Ceremony

REAL ARTISTS has played at over 100 film festivals where it has won over a dozen prizes. The film imagines a world where creativity is replaced by artificial intelligence, asking what makes a real artist in such a scenario. Watch the trailer at realartists.film.

Ms. Wood will use the prize to assist with the production of her first feature film, THE ATAVIST, which is currently in pre-production. More information about THE ATAVIST can be found at https://www.seedandspark.com/fund/atavistfilm.

Launched in 2016, the AT&T Film Awards is a competition and program designed to support, reward, and nurture aspiring professional and student filmmakers across the U.S. The competition seeks imaginative, undiscovered short films from emerging creators who want their voices heard. More info is available at https://shape.att.com/film-awards. The full announcement with information about all the winners is at http://about.att.com/newsroom/att_shape_fomo.html.

