Director of Business at KoreConX Appointed for the Board of Directors at CfPA

NEW YORK, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stephen Ferrando, Director of Business Development at KoreConX, was appointed to the board of directors at Crowdfunding Professional Association (CfPA).

Steve has over 35 years of experience working with firms ranging from small startups to large international investment banks, with the majority of that time being spent on traditional financial services as well as alternative finance. He joined KoreConX as the Director of Business Development and head of the New York office in 2018 and has been instrumental in growing the East Coast presence.

The CfPA is a nonprofit trade group that was established shortly after the signing of the Jumpstart Our Business Startup Act (JOBS Act) in 2012. The CfPA is dedicated to representing the crowdfunding industry and supporting the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) during the rulemaking period while providing the industry with education and the tools necessary to cultivate a balanced and healthy ecosystem that will accelerate the capital formation and ensure investor protection.

"Having one of our key members of our team such as Stephen being appointed to such an important role only reassures us that we made the right decision when we asked Stephen to join the KoreTeam," said Oscar Jofre, co-founder and CEO at KoreConX. "Stephen is a pioneer in the crowdfunding industry, and we are sure he will be very valuable to CfPA."

"I'm honored and excited about my role in the crowdfunding space. This year, we are going to see big transformations in the industry. Entities such as CfPA and KoreConX that are equipped to deal with the changes on the private capital markets are indispensable," said Stephen Ferrando. "We have some great times coming ahead."

About KoreConX

KoreConX is the world's first highly secure permissioned blockchain ecosystem for fully compliant digital securities worldwide.

To ensure compliance with securities regulation and corporate law, the KoreConX all-in-one, AI-based blockchain platform manages the full lifecycle of digital securities including the issuance, trading, clearing, settlement, management, reporting, corporate actions and custodianship. KoreConX connects companies to the capital markets and secondary markets facilitating access to capital and liquidity for private investors.

KoreConX is the first secure, all-in-one platform for private companies to manage their capital market activity and stakeholder communications. Removing the burden of fragmented systems and inefficient tools across multiple vendors, KoreConX offers a single environment to connect companies, investors and broker/dealers. Leveraged for investor relations and fundraising, private companies can share and manage corporate records and investments including portfolio management, capitalization table management, virtual minute book, security registers, transfer agent services and virtual deal rooms for raising capital. www.KoreConX.com

