DIRECTOR OF GLOBAL SALES AND MARKETING TAPPED TO ANCHOR GROWTH STRATEGY

Bracalente Manufacturing Group to Expand Presence in Key Verticals with Aerospace and Defense Veteran

TRUMBAUERSVILLE, Pa., April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bracalente Manufacturing Group (BMG) has recruited Chris Lampitoc to lead its Global Sales and Marketing team just months after acquiring Millennium Manufacturing Group. Mr. Lampitoc has a storied career beginning with his steady climb at Triumph Group. Working within the Mechanical Solutions division, he managed the non-aerospace and aerospace aftermarket programs and ended his tenure as the Director of Sales and Marketing at Triumph Controls. Pursuing his passion in manufacturing, he was hired at Greene Tweed to manage their global aerospace sales organization. He later assumed a product line Director role, which spanned aerospace & defense, semiconductor, energy, industrial, and life sciences. His commitment to process and cross-functional development helped leverage the product portfolio and grow the overall business.

Chris' background is well-suited to position Bracalente's next generation of manufacturing solutions, aligning with both core competencies and Bracalente's core values. "Chris is an integral part of our growth model and our culture. The world is changing and manufacturing is increasingly competitive. Our business model allows us to flex to accommodate our clients' needs," stated Ron Bracalente, President and CEO of Bracalente Manufacturing Group.

"We continue to lead in our markets with exceptional quality, value, and a dedicated, integrity-driven team. Chris' expertise in sales and marketing along with his process-oriented initiatives are strong pathways for us to build upon."

"Bracalente has a strong reputation in their key markets. Ron is known for his investment in the company, and the people, and has an unwavering commitment to the manufacturing industry." Stated Chris Lampitoc. "I'm excited to work alongside our innovative group of engineers, sales professionals, skilled tradespeople, and leadership team to help propel Bracalente's growth and expand our market penetration."

Bracalente has invested heavily in equipment, training, and people over the last several years. With 275 employees worldwide, they've added three senior executive women to the leadership team and increased their global manufacturing footprint, adding lights-out operations with the addition of the Tornos and MMC2 while expanding their footprint to 226,000 sq ft. with the purchase of Millennium Manufacturing in late summer of 2023.

Bracalente Manufacturing Group's headquarters is in Quakertown, PA.

About Bracalente Manufacturing Group

Bracalente Manufacturing Group, headquartered in Trumbauersville, Pennsylvania, provides precision manufacturing, supply chain, and logistics solutions to the global aerospace & defense, tactical, agriculture, industrial, medical, oil & gas, automotive, electronics, and recreational markets. Uniquely positioned with two locations in the U.S. as well as China, Vietnam, and India, we can offer single-stop product and service solutions from prototype to production within our markets and across the globe. For more information visit www.bracalente.com .

SOURCE Bracalente Manufacturing Group