Director of the Dean College Center for Business, Entertainment and Sport Management Wins Broadcasting Award

News provided by

Dean College

22 Jan, 2024, 10:00 ET

John Rooke Named NSMA Rhode Island Sportscaster of the Year

FRANKLIN, Mass., Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dean College Director of The Center for Business, Entertainment, and Sport Management, John Rooke, has been honored as the 2023 National Sports Media Association (NSMA) Rhode Island Broadcaster of the Year. This recognition comes as part of the NSMA State Awards.

Continue Reading

The NSMA, known for its prestigious awards in sports media, has acknowledged Rooke's outstanding contributions to the field of broadcasting. Rooke's dedication, expertise, and passion for sports broadcasting have set him apart, earning him the well-deserved title of Rhode Island Broadcaster of the Year.

"Perhaps the highest honor one can receive is the respect of one's peers," said Dave Goren, Executive Director of the National Sports Media Association. "I have known John for more than 35 years and have always been impressed with his professionalism, his work ethic, and the way he cares about his students. This is an honor that is well-deserved."

Rooke has been a professor at Dean College since 2015. He brings a wide range of broadcast and media experience to the college. He has served for more than 35 years as the radio play-by-play voice for Providence College basketball in the Big East; 32 seasons as the familiar "Voice of Gillette Stadium" for the six-time Super Bowl champion New England Patriots; 23 years as a talk show host and event emcee for the Patriots and Patriots.com Radio; 13 years as a writer and columnist for several digital media outlets and The Providence Journal; 10 years as a syndicated radio show/podcast host for the Big East Conference and Westwood One (This Week in the Big East). He has also worked with professional sports franchises and collegiate athletic departments in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Texas.

"We are thrilled to see John Rooke recognized as the NSMA Rhode Island Broadcaster of the Year," said Dean College President Kenn Elmore. "This honor not only reflects his individual excellence but also highlights how fortunate our students are to have the opportunity to work with industry leaders and teaching practitioners in the classroom and in the workplace. Rooke's expertise and connections provide unparalleled opportunities for  students interested in sports media, broadcasting and sport management."

High school students can get a jump on careers in sports broadcasting and gain pre-college credits under Rooke's tutelage and the Dean College Sports Broadcasting Pre-College Program.

Under Rooke's leadership,The Center for Business Entertainment and Sport Management is a partnership between academics and real-world learning. Students as early as their first year in college benefit from opportunities with the Providence Bruins or through Dean's exclusive academic partnership with Kraft Sports + Entertainment (the holding company for the New England Patriots and the New England Revolution).

The NSMA will honor its award winners and Hall of Fame inductees during the organization's 64th awards weekend and national convention, to be held this summer in North Carolina.

For more information, visit www.dean.edu.

About the National Sports Media Association
The National Sports Media Association, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, that seeks to develop educational opportunities for those who are interested in pursuing a career in sports media, through networking, interning, mentoring, and scholarship programs.

The NSMA also honors, preserves, and celebrates the diverse legacy of sports media in the United States.

Founded in 1959 as the National Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association in Salisbury, N.C., the NSSA added its Hall of Fame in 1962, with Grantland Rice as its first member. The organization rebranded to the National Sports Media Association in 2016 and moved to Winston-Salem, N.C. one year later.

About Dean College
Dean College is a private, residential New England college grounded in a culture and tradition that all students deserve the opportunity for academic and personal success. A uniquely supportive community for more than 150 years, Dean has woven together extensive student support and engagement with exceptional teaching and innovative campus activities. Our graduates are lifetime learners who thrive in their careers, embrace social responsibility and demonstrate leadership. This is The Dean Difference.

SOURCE Dean College

Also from this source

Dean College's Bill Ingram Elected to Board of 495/MetroWest Partnership

Dean College's Bill Ingram Elected to Board of 495/MetroWest Partnership

Dean College proudly announces the election of Bill Ingram, Ph.D., Dean of the Dean Sanders '47 School of Business, to the Board of Directors of the...
Dean College Announces New Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

Dean College Announces New Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

Dean College is pleased to announce Thomas Pistorino as Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. Pistorino will oversee all financial operations and...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Education

Image1

General Sports

Image1

Awards

Image1

Not For Profit

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.