Director of the Dean College Center for Business, Entertainment and Sport Management Wins Broadcasting Award

John Rooke Named NSMA Rhode Island Sportscaster of the Year

FRANKLIN, Mass., Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dean College Director of The Center for Business, Entertainment, and Sport Management, John Rooke, has been honored as the 2023 National Sports Media Association (NSMA) Rhode Island Broadcaster of the Year. This recognition comes as part of the NSMA State Awards.

The NSMA, known for its prestigious awards in sports media, has acknowledged Rooke's outstanding contributions to the field of broadcasting. Rooke's dedication, expertise, and passion for sports broadcasting have set him apart, earning him the well-deserved title of Rhode Island Broadcaster of the Year.

Director of Dean College's Business, Entertainment and Sport Management program win's national broadcasting award. Post this

"Perhaps the highest honor one can receive is the respect of one's peers," said Dave Goren, Executive Director of the National Sports Media Association. "I have known John for more than 35 years and have always been impressed with his professionalism, his work ethic, and the way he cares about his students. This is an honor that is well-deserved."

Rooke has been a professor at Dean College since 2015. He brings a wide range of broadcast and media experience to the college. He has served for more than 35 years as the radio play-by-play voice for Providence College basketball in the Big East; 32 seasons as the familiar "Voice of Gillette Stadium" for the six-time Super Bowl champion New England Patriots; 23 years as a talk show host and event emcee for the Patriots and Patriots.com Radio; 13 years as a writer and columnist for several digital media outlets and The Providence Journal; 10 years as a syndicated radio show/podcast host for the Big East Conference and Westwood One (This Week in the Big East). He has also worked with professional sports franchises and collegiate athletic departments in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Texas.

"We are thrilled to see John Rooke recognized as the NSMA Rhode Island Broadcaster of the Year," said Dean College President Kenn Elmore. "This honor not only reflects his individual excellence but also highlights how fortunate our students are to have the opportunity to work with industry leaders and teaching practitioners in the classroom and in the workplace. Rooke's expertise and connections provide unparalleled opportunities for students interested in sports media, broadcasting and sport management."

High school students can get a jump on careers in sports broadcasting and gain pre-college credits under Rooke's tutelage and the Dean College Sports Broadcasting Pre-College Program.

Under Rooke's leadership,The Center for Business Entertainment and Sport Management is a partnership between academics and real-world learning. Students as early as their first year in college benefit from opportunities with the Providence Bruins or through Dean's exclusive academic partnership with Kraft Sports + Entertainment (the holding company for the New England Patriots and the New England Revolution).

The NSMA will honor its award winners and Hall of Fame inductees during the organization's 64th awards weekend and national convention, to be held this summer in North Carolina.

For more information, visit www.dean.edu.

About the National Sports Media Association

The National Sports Media Association, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, that seeks to develop educational opportunities for those who are interested in pursuing a career in sports media, through networking, interning, mentoring, and scholarship programs.



The NSMA also honors, preserves, and celebrates the diverse legacy of sports media in the United States.

Founded in 1959 as the National Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association in Salisbury, N.C., the NSSA added its Hall of Fame in 1962, with Grantland Rice as its first member. The organization rebranded to the National Sports Media Association in 2016 and moved to Winston-Salem, N.C. one year later.

About Dean College

Dean College is a private, residential New England college grounded in a culture and tradition that all students deserve the opportunity for academic and personal success. A uniquely supportive community for more than 150 years, Dean has woven together extensive student support and engagement with exceptional teaching and innovative campus activities. Our graduates are lifetime learners who thrive in their careers, embrace social responsibility and demonstrate leadership. This is The Dean Difference.

SOURCE Dean College