Directus Introduces Real-Time Data Functionality via WebSockets

Front-end developers can now build apps, tools and websites that rely on up-to-the-second data while using Directus on the backend

BROOKLYN, N.Y., June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Directus , an open-source software company focused on helping organizations build composable experiences, today introduced a new functionality within its open data platform that enables front-end developers to build real-time capabilities into their applications via WebSockets.

Innovative organizations of all sizes turn to Directus to power and scale their data-driven applications. Many of these applications increasingly demand real-time data updates, but historically, the only time data can be loaded is on page load or through polling, which can lead to out-of-date data and unnecessary HTTP requests. With WebSockets, the server can proactively push updates to the connected clients as soon as new data is available.

This update means that developers using Directus can now easily integrate up-to-the-second features into their applications and unlock new potential use cases for real-time experiences, ranging from instant messaging to live updates and notifications, real-time analytics and monitoring, IoT applications and countless other possibilities. Key benefits include:

Seamless Real-Time Data Integration - Developers can effortlessly integrate real-time data updates into front-end applications, saying goodbye to manual polling or workarounds with a more efficient solution that keeps applications in sync with the latest information.

- Developers can effortlessly integrate real-time data updates into front-end applications, saying goodbye to manual polling or workarounds with a more efficient solution that keeps applications in sync with the latest information. Enhanced User Interactions - Deliver exceptional user experiences with instant updates and interactive features, from chat functionality to collaborative editing to live analytics dashboards.

Deliver exceptional user experiences with instant updates and interactive features, from chat functionality to collaborative editing to live analytics dashboards. Streamlined Development Workflow - A robust and reliable communication channel between the frontend and backend simplifies development workflow, enabling developers to spend less time on complex data synchronization and more time on building intuitive, interactive interfaces.

- A robust and reliable communication channel between the frontend and backend simplifies development workflow, enabling developers to spend less time on complex data synchronization and more time on building intuitive, interactive interfaces. Improved Performance and Efficiency - WebSockets reduce the overhead associated with traditional polling techniques, making front-end applications feel more responsive, providing a seamless and immersive user experience.

- WebSockets reduce the overhead associated with traditional polling techniques, making front-end applications feel more responsive, providing a seamless and immersive user experience. Flexibility and Scalability - The functionality is built to handle high levels of concurrency and can scale to support a growing user base, whether for a small application or a large-scale platform.

Developers can execute all CRUD (Create, Read, Update, Delete) operations over the same WebSockets connection, either using the Directus REST API or GraphQL Subscriptions. By using Directus' powerful query language, messages sent over a connection can be enriched with additional data, meaning developers can offload some state management to Directus. Because the data is backed by a database, persistence is built-in unlike other realtime-as-a-service providers that leave the task of saving and persisting data to developers.

"This functionality is a game-changer for front-end developers relying on real-time data — for example, a ride-share app that shows vehicle location, a tool requiring live collaborative editing, or a financial app that must show to-the-second data for stock prices," said Ben Haynes, co-founder and CEO of Directus. "Real-time has become the expectation in all aspects of life and business, and our users can rest assured knowing the data powering their applications is truly up-to-date."

WebSockets is available to all Directus users, whether self-hosting or using Directus Cloud. For more information on how to get started in 10 minutes or less, visit https://directus.io/ or watch this video tutorial .

About Directus

Directus offers the world's first open data platform, which combines a powerful back-end-as-a-service data engine for developers with a no-code data studio for non-technical users. Purpose-built to democratize data, the extensible platform complements the modern data stack, layering on top of any SQL database to provide a foundation for even the most complex data-driven applications. Forward-looking organizations, including Adobe, AT&T, Bose, Tripadvisor, and the U.S. Navy, use Directus to power a limitless array of digital experiences.

The company is based in Brooklyn, NY and was founded in 2020, building on top of a decade-long open source project. For more information, visit directus.io .

