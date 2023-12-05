DIRECTV Advertising Partners with FourthWall to Revolutionize Cross-Screen, Data-Driven Targeting with Precision and Scale

FourthWall Media

05 Dec, 2023, 09:30 ET

DULLES, Va., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FourthWall, a leader in media audiences and analytics, is thrilled to announce its strategic partnership with DIRECTV Advertising, to include DIRECTV's set-top-box and streaming data from millions of households within FourthWall's Reveal™ Platform. This sets the stage for a transformative era in multi-platform data solutions, enabling greater accuracy for audience targeting and full-funnel analytics, yielding higher-performing campaigns and optimized solutions for brands.

DIRECTV's nationwide scale and deterministic audience is a strong foundation to power insights for marketers of any size across all U.S. markets. Combined with FourthWall's advanced Reveal™ Platform, with its 24-hour turnaround for custom audience creation, instantaneous 1st party data onboarding, and same-day audience-to-attribution analytics, the partnership will help empower customers' data-driven decisions with unmatched quality insights, speed, and scale.

DIRECTV Advertising plans to use FourthWall's Reveal™ Platform to expand its advertising portfolio with powerful new solutions for its clients and partners. This includes the ability to create customizable audience segments for advertisers, which will enable faster turnaround times to meet market demand in a digital environment.

"DIRECTV's viewership data has always been trusted by our agency and advertising partners to enhance their advertising solutions and yield valuable insights," said Amy Leifer, Chief Advertising Sales Officer at DIRECTV Advertising. "Now, the partnership with FourthWall makes it faster and more seamless to leverage our data across various platforms."

"FourthWall's partnership with DIRECTV Advertising is a significant step forward for the industry," added FourthWall's CEO, Paul Haddad. "Our innovative approach, unmatched infrastructure flexibility, and speed in providing results will now be combined with DIRECTV's impressive scale and precision to benefit all local, regional, and national advertisers." 

About DIRECTV Advertising

DIRECTV Advertising is a pioneer in the converged addressable space, delivering industry leading audience-based, digital, and innovative media solutions. Employing our decades of experience, we empower advertisers to address and engage their audience at scale while continuously measuring campaign impact against brand goals to unlock insights and optimize future campaigns. 

About FourthWall

FourthWall is an innovator in media and advertising analytics. The company's Reveal™ portfolio of solutions simplifies and speeds access to media intelligence, including audience creation, optimized media planning, activation, analysis, and attribution for marketers, agencies, programmers, DSPs, SSPs and other stakeholders across the media ecosystem, FourthWall is headquartered in Dulles, VA, with offices in Florida, New York, and Texas, and can be found online at www.fourthwall.tv.

SOURCE FourthWall Media

