DIRECTV Empowers Advertisers to Connect Real-Time Outcomes to Ad Spend Through LiveRamp's Conversions API (CAPI) Hub

DIRECTV is the First MVPD to Offer This Solution

NEW YORK, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DIRECTV Advertising announced an expanded relationship with LiveRamp (NYSE: RAMP), the leader in data collaboration, to integrate with LiveRamp's Conversions API (CAPI) Hub for its advertising platform. The integration expands DIRECTV Advertising's attribution and measurement capabilities, delivering faster, more accurate, and secure performance insights across its premium digital inventory.

With this integration, DIRECTV Advertising becomes the first multichannel video programming distributor (MVPD) to offer a CAPI connector from LiveRamp's CAPI Hub, strengthening its leadership in advanced measurement and closed–loop attribution across converged TV and digital environments as advertiser adoption accelerates ahead of the 2026–27 Upfront season.

LiveRamp's CAPI Hub enables secure, server-to-server data connections that reduce signal loss and provide more reliable measurement compared to browser-based tracking. Through this integration, advertisers will benefit from improved closed-loop measurement that connects exposure across DIRECTV's premium inventory to downstream business outcomes.

"Advertisers are demanding faster, more accurate insights that drive real outcomes," said Amy Leifer, Chief Advertising Sales Officer, DIRECTV Advertising. "With this integration, we're extending our measurement leadership beyond traditional TV and giving brands a more complete, real-time view of how our premium video inventory drives performance across our platform."

It builds upon DIRECTV Advertising's long-standing leadership in addressable TV attribution measurement, where it has connected business outcomes to TV ad exposure for more than a decade. By connecting LiveRamp's CAPI Hub to DIRECTV Advantage, the company's data solutions suite, advertisers can capture and activate conversion and event signals in real time and link them to premium TV advertising experiences.

"DIRECTV is a premium media platform within LiveRamp's data collaboration network," said Anne Acker, SVP of Partnerships at LiveRamp. "Our longstanding relationship has helped marketers drive stronger outcomes through personalized activation and insights. This next phase empowers advertisers to further enhance media performance by using real-time event signals to measure and optimize while maintaining full transparency and control over their data."

The new integration underscores DIRECTV Advertising's commitment to precise, transparent measurement, and outcome-driven advertising across the streaming and CTV ecosystem.

About DIRECTV Advertising

DIRECTV Advertising is a pioneer in the converged addressable space, delivering industry-leading audience-based, digital, and innovative media solutions. Employing our decades of experience, we empower advertisers to address and engage their audience at scale while continuously measuring campaign impact against brand goals to unlock insights and optimize future campaigns. Learn more at www.directvadvertising.com .

SOURCE DIRECTV