LG Smart TV Customers Now have Access to Live TV, On-Demand Entertainment, and Personalized Viewing From DIRECTV

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DIRECTV and LG Electronics today announced the launch of the DIRECTV app on LG Smart TVs from 2021 and newer, running on webOS 6.0 or higher. The DIRECTV app brings choice and control to LG customers, offering DIRECTV's full suite of entertainment options, including the industry's first Genre PacksTM, free ad-supported TV (FAST) channels, and all-in Signature Packages—plus on-demand content and a personalized viewing experience directly through the TV.

DIRECTV Expands Access to Include LG Smart TVs

During one of the busiest and most exciting stretches in sports—with the NFL, NBA, NHL, and college athletics all in full swing—the DIRECTV app on LG Smart TVs brings fans closer to the action and the shows they love. Offering live sports and news, premium entertainment, and more than 100,000 on-demand titles, the app delivers all of DIRECTV's top programming together in one intuitive viewing experience.

"We're committed to making DIRECTV available on the devices consumers already use, and connected LG Smart TVs are an important part of that vision," said Vikash Sharma, Head of Product at DIRECTV. "Making DIRECTV available as a native app on LG TVs gives customers more choice and flexibility in how they enjoy our full lineup—across MyFree DIRECTV, Genre and Signature Packs, and TV Everywhere for satellite—through a more customized and personalized experience."

"We're excited to deepen our alliance with DIRECTV and bring another great service to LG's webOS Smart TVs," said Matthew Durgin, VP of LG content and services at LG Electronics. "With the addition of DIRECTV's acclaimed live streaming TV experience, we're enhancing our LG Smart TV experience and furthering our commitment to delivering exceptional value to our customers without the need for a set-top box."

The DIRECTV experience delivers enhanced features like the Your TV carousel to put favorite teams, recent channels, personalized recommendations, and live updates all in one place. Fans can also track real-time scores, browse upcoming games, and take advantage of DIRECTV's newly launched Mix Channels, which allow viewers to stream multiple live programs at once within a single screen.

DIRECTV offers a range of flexible programming packages to meet different viewing needs. Customers have the freedom to choose the entertainment experience that fits them best, from DIRECTV Genre Packs, which let viewers focus on the content they love most—whether it's sports, movies, family programming, or lifestyle entertainment, to DIRECTV Signature Packages, which offer a broad mix of today's most popular networks. Both of these options include access to MyFree DIRECTV, a curated collection of free, ad-supported channels, which is also available standalone.

To learn more about MyFree DIRECTV, Genre Packs and Signature Packages, visit DIRECTV.

About DIRECTV

DIRECTV is a premier provider of digital television entertainment in the United States. With a diverse range of programming options and cutting-edge technology, DIRECTV delivers a world-class viewing experience to millions of subscribers. Its commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction keeps it at the forefront of the entertainment industry while providing customers with greater choice, flexibility, and control. For more information, visit www.directv.com

SOURCE DIRECTV