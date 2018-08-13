DIRECTV House Presented by AT&T Takes Over Momofuku Toronto Sept. 7-10, 2018

Our entertainment and tech will be on hand for the fun too. AT&T will feature high-speed Wi-Fi and access to the DIRECTV app and content through tablets, phones and TVs.

"We are passionate about arts, innovation, entertainment and community, and we look forward to TIFF each year to explore each of these key areas," said Hanny Patel, vice president, AT&T Video Marketing. "The list of films we've secured in the past have been excellent additions to our DIRECTV CINEMA platform, and DIRECTV House serves as the hub for all of the excitement in Toronto."

Since 2012, DIRECTV has co-financed films for DIRECTV CINEMA, a premium pay-per-view service bringing exclusive access to select new releases before they hit theaters.

Recent releases include: "SHOCK AND AWE," directed by Academy Award®-Nominee Rob Reiner, starring Academy Award®-Nominee Woody Harrelson, James Marsden, Milla Jovovich, Golden Globe®-Nominee Jessica Biel, Academy Award®-Winner Tommy Lee Jones, Emmy Award®-Winner Richard Schiff and newcomer Luke Tennie; "WOMAN WALKS AHEAD," from BAFTA award winning director Susanna White, starring Jessica Chastain, Michael Greyeyes, Academy Award® and Golden Globe®-Winner Sam Rockwell, and Chaske Spencer.

Upcoming releases include the highly anticipated drama, "THE CHILDREN ACT" (DIRECTV CINEMA 8/16, Theatrical 9/12), which was acquired from TIFF last year. Directed by BAFTA Nominee and longtime Royal National Theater head Richard Eyre, the film stars Academy Award®-Winner Emma Thompson, Academy Award®-Nominee Stanley Tucci and newcomer Fionn Whitehead. In addition, thriller "A CROOKED SOMEBODY" (DIRECTV CINEMA 9/6, Theatrical 10/5), directed by Trevor White, stars Rich Sommer, Clifton Collins Jr., Joanne Froggatt, Ed Harris, and Amy Madigan. For more information, go to directv.com/exclusives .

This year's festival gives AT&T more ways to grow our entertainment lineup. TIFF offers an opportunity to discover new content and meet up-and-coming creators. DIRECTV is very active in selecting films with studios at TIFF and we're looking forward to hosting transformational experiences for filmmakers, talent and consumers at the DIRECTV House.

