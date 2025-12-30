DIRECTV Named Exclusive Advertising Sales Solution for OAN and AWE

DIRECTV Advertising to Represent OAN and AWE Across Major Distribution Platforms

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Herring Networks, Inc., parent company of One America News Network (OAN) and A Wealth of Entertainment (AWE), today announced an exclusive agreement with DIRECTV Advertising, under which DIRECTV Advertising will serve as the sole third-party sales and marketing agent for Herring Networks' U.S. advertising inventory effective immediately.

Herring Networks will tap into DIRECTV Advertising's resources, scale, and expertise, offering ad opportunities on connected TVs, traditional and virtual MVPDs, and over-the-air broadcasters. This also gives programmers and distributors confidence in how Herring monetizes its ad inventory.

"This agreement underscores our commitment to best-in-class solutions anywhere our networks are available in the United States and beyond," stated Charles Herring, President of Herring Networks. "MVPDs and virtual operators benefit when networks bring proficiency and professionalism to the marketplace. Working exclusively with DIRECTV Advertising ensures our inventory is represented with clarity, accountability, and effectiveness for brands."

"We're pleased to bring our expertise to Herring Networks," said Amy Leifer, chief advertising sales officer for DIRECTV. "This agreement supports continued growth while providing advertisers with more scalable options that deliver meaningful results."

The exclusive relationship strengthens Herring Networks' presence in the advertising marketplace, ensures alignment with distributor expectations, and reinforces the long-term value of OAN and AWE to help brands reach their target audiences.

About One America News Network, ("OAN"):

One America News Network ("OAN") launched on July 4, 2013 dedicated to providing an independent and credible source of U.S. and international news 24/7. OAN operates news bureaus in Washington, D.C., and California. In addition to its own bureaus, the network uses many external newsgathering sources, including US Pool feeds, the Associated Press, and Reuters. OAN produces sixteen hours of live news every weekday plus four one-hour prime-time weekday talk shows.

About A Wealth of Entertainment ("AWE"):

A Wealth of Entertainment ("AWE") launch in June 2004 as one of the first themed all HD channels. AWE delivers original vicarious living programming. Enjoy awe-inspiring travel destinations, outrageous cars, amazing homes and much more.

