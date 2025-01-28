DIRECTV Teams Up with FireAid to Support Southern California Relief Efforts

DIRECTV to Deliver FireAid Concert on Jan. 30 to Consumers and Businesses Nationwide through MyFree DIRECTV, Streaming and on Satellite

DIRECTV Will Donate $1 Million to FireAid to Help Rebuild Southern California Communities

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the recent tragic events and devastation caused by wildfires in Southern California, DIRECTV is teaming up with FireAid to help rebuild the affected local communities. DIRECTV will broadcast the upcoming FireAid Benefit Concert to consumers and businesses on Jan. 30 nationwide for free on MyFree DIRECTV, and at no additional cost to streaming and satellite customers, all on channel 101.

The one-night-only benefit concert will be held at Intuit Dome and Kia Forum starting at 6:00 p.m. PDT at the Kia Forum (doors open at 5:00 p.m.), and Intuit Dome will begin at 7:30 p.m. (doors open at 5:00 p.m.). The biggest names in music will come together for an evening of music and solidarity dedicated to rebuilding communities devastated by the wildfires.

DIRECTV will donate $1 million to FireAid to help provide relief in affected communities across Southern California, as well as donate FireAid Benefit Concert tickets to families affected by the Altadena fire while staying at the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern California Pasadena house. DIRECTV will also activate onsite with Dog Haus and the Inspire Brands Foundation before the benefit concert at Kia Forum to give attendees the opportunity to thank local first responders.

"DIRECTV is proud to call Los Angeles home for the past 30 years and is honored to work with FireAid to make the benefit concert available to our consumers and businesses nationwide at no cost, and to support our customers, our employees, and communities in Southern California affected by the recent fires," said Bill Morrow, CEO at DIRECTV.

Consumers and businesses are encouraged to donate to support relief efforts at FireAidLA.org. The Annenberg Foundation, with decades of philanthropic leadership in Southern California, will help coordinate a team to distribute contributions to FireAid to make the most significant impact.

Visit DIRECTV Insider to learn how DIRECTV is supporting local customers affected by the wildfires.

FireAid Benefit Concert Lineup

On Jan. 30, catch the following two distinct lineups live at two Los Angeles venues, with acts that currently include:

Intuit Dome

Billie Eilish, Earth, Wind & Fire, Gracie Abrams, Jelly Roll, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Lil Baby, Olivia Rodrigo, Peso Pluma, Rod Stewart, Stevie Wonder, Sting and Tate McRae.

Kia Forum

Alanis Morissette, Anderson .Paak, Dave Matthews and John Mayer, Dawes, Graham Nash, Green Day, John Fogerty, Joni Mitchell, No Doubt, P!nk, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Stephen Stills, Stevie Nicks and The Black Crowes.

About DIRECTV

As a leader in sports and entertainment for 30 years, DIRECTV provides some of the television distribution industry's best content aggregation, service, and user satisfaction, with or without a satellite. In 2023, DIRECTV elevated the customer experience by delivering Gemini, which can integrate customers' content from their DIRECTV service and third-party platform subscriptions into a single one-stop, digital experience without switching TV inputs. As consumer behaviors change, DIRECTV is evolving its product with a sharp focus on delivering value to customers through genre-based programming packages, including sports and lifestyle content.

