DirectView Chosen to Design and Implement Security and Surveillance Upgrade of High Profile Park Avenue Office Towers in New York City

DirectView Holdings, Inc., (OTC: DIRV) ("DirectView" or the "Company"), a company focused on ownership and management of leading video and security technology companies, announced today that the company has been chosen to design and implement a very comprehensive security and surveillance upgrade at two Park Avenue office towers. The office towers have many prestigious tenants including two of the most well known names on the web. Recent events have made security an even greater concern and DirectView, who won the original installations, have been called back to fortify the location to an even greater level. The Company is currently completing the final design in concert with NYPD reccomendations and is awaiting final sign off. Revenue realized by the Company from this contract is already hundreds of thousands of dollars. The Company will maintain ongoing warranty and support agreements which could potentially lead to increased revenues.

Roger Ralston, DirectView's CEO said, "This project will represent a major security upgrade of an already very complex system. It is a great honor to be called for repeat and additional installations for clients. It is an even greater honor to be called up to fortify a location where there are CEOs that have corporate security details and budgets that are the millions of dollars for their personal protection. We feel that speaks loudly to our abilities. We look forward to continuing to aid in the protection of many corporate officers through the custom security and surveillance implementations of our DirectView products and services."

There is a major cycle beginning to take place for all pre and post 9/11 security installation upgrades in the New York City market place. DirectView looks forward to offering their services and expertiece where required.

About DirectView Holdings, Inc.

DirectView Holdings, Inc., (DIRV) together with its subsidiaries, provides video surveillance solutions and teleconferencing products and services to businesses and organizations. The company operates in two divisions, Security (Video Surveillance) and Video Conferencing. The Security division offers technologies in surveillance systems providing onsite and remote video and audio surveillance, digital video recording, and services. It also sells and installs surveillance systems; and sells maintenance agreements. The company sells its products and services in the United States and internationally through direct sales force, referrals, and its Websites. The Video Conferencing division offers teleconferencing products and services that enable clients to conduct remote meetings by linking participants in geographically dispersed locations. It is involved in the sale of conferencing services based upon usage, the sale and installation of video equipment, and the sale of maintenance agreements. This division primarily provides conferencing products and services to numerous organizations ranging from law firms, banks, high tech companies and government organizations. For more information visit our websites at http://www.DirectView.com, http://www.ApexCCTV.com, http://www.VS-US.com and connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Google+.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Forward Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding the outlook of the Company's business and results of operations. By nature, these risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated. Generally speaking, any statements using terms such as "will," "expect," "anticipate," or "may," or which otherwise predict or address future results or events, are likely to contain forward-looking statements. It is important to note that actual results may differ materially from what is indicated in any forward-looking statement. Readers should consider any forward-looking statements in light of factors that could cause actual results to vary. These factors are described in our filings with the SEC, and readers should refer to those filings, including Risk Factors described in those filings, in connection with any forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:

DirectView Holdings, Inc.

Roger Ralston

+1-212-858-9100 EXT. 111

http://www.DirectView.com

IR@DirectView.com

SOURCE DirectView Holdings, Inc.