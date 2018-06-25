DirectView Launches Initiative to Grow Market Share in School Security and Surveillance Technologies

According to a report from IHS Markit, Sales of security and surveillance equipment, along with services to the education sector, reached $2.7 billion in 2017. This is up from $2.5 billion in 2015. In the wake of the Parkland, Florida high school shooting, schools across the nation are seeking security budget increases, which strongly suggest that these figures will grow even more in the coming years.

On the federal level, a Bill was introduced to both the Senate and the House named, "STOP School Violence Act of 2018" (H.R. 4909 & S. 2495). This Bill aims to provide school districts and institutions up to $1 billion in budget increases. Still, many are left with more questions than answers. DirectView intends to answer these questions through its new initiative and offer school administrators the guidance needed to protect their schools. DirectView plans to provide comprehensive security and surveillance systems specifically tailored to meet the requirements of education facilities.

"Our nation faces a growing crisis in a place where the well-being and safety of our children should not be compromised and put at risk," said Roger Ralston, CEO of DirectView. "Our schools should house the most sophisticated security technology that DirectView can provide so that these buildings can be a place where kids, parents, and faculty never have to worry about safety."

DirectView is exploring AI powered surveillance and security technology that can provide threat detection through facial recognition. DirectView's access control systems keep the good guys in and the bad guys out, preventing intruder access. Together with DirectView's cutting-edge technology and Virtual Surveillance's workforce, DirectView is ready for any security and surveillance challenge.

Mr. Ralston concluded, "The unfortunate epidemic concerning violent school tragedies has given DirectView an opportunity to secure market share in the nation's bid to keep our children safe. Fortunately, we are very well suited to do so and are eager to further our initiative to provide the nation's schools with the same high level of security and surveillance technologies we provide our most prestigious corporate and individual clients. As a father of four, I feel it's unfortunate that in today's age, every school from day care through college requires comprehensive surveillance and security technologies. DirectView is eager to do its part to make schools a safer place."

