DirectView to Attend and Showcase MJ Security Solutions at MJBIZON 2018

DirectView Holdings, Inc. (OTC: DIRV) ("DirectView" or the "Company"), a company focused on ownership and management of leading video and security technology companies, today announced that the Company's CEO, Roger Ralston, and CFO, Chris Cutchens, will be attending the 2018 MJ Business Convention in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The conference, held November 13th to 16th at The Las Vegas Convention Center, is the largest cannabis business conference in the world. MJBizCon is the preeminent conference to drive business deals and forge valuable connections with cannabis professionals in business today. The conference is estimated to house 20,000+ cannabis professionals and 1,000+ exhibitors for the preeminent event for industry professionals.

DirectView management will attend the conference to meet with Cannabis industry professionals, showcase its state-of-the-art cannabis security and surveillance solutions, and discuss the various regulations and mandatory security compliance requirements associated with the quickly evolving industry.

DirectView recognizes a major opportunity for custom-tailored security, surveillance, access control, and safety solutions that meet the regulatory and compliance requirements of the booming cannabis industry. According to the research report "Video Surveillance Market by System (Analog, & IP), Offering (Hardware, Software, & Service), Vertical (Commercial, Infrastructure, Military & Defense, Residential, Public Facility, & Industrial), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023", the overall market is estimated to grow from USD 36.89 Billion in 2018 to USD 68.34 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 13.1% between 2018 and 2023. The increasing concerns for public safety and security, growing adoption of IP cameras, and growing demand for DIY and spy cameras are the key factors driving the video surveillance market growth."

Roger Ralston, President and CEO of DirectView, said, "The Cannabis industry is quickly taking off here, especially today after the midterm elections and the resignation of attorney general Jeff Sessions. One of the major concerns in the Cannabis industry is Security. DirectView launched its initiative to provide and install custom-tailored security solutions for the Cannabis industry. It goes without saying, then, that DirectView's attendance at this conference is only natural. We are looking forward to meeting with and networking with industry professionals and educating them on DirectView security and surveillance solutions and the various compliance and regulations associated with the industry."

About DirectView Holdings, Inc.

DirectView Holdings, Inc., ( DIRV) together with its subsidiaries, provides video surveillance solutions and teleconferencing products and services to businesses and organizations. The company operates in two divisions, Security (Video Surveillance) and Video Conferencing. The Security division offers technologies in surveillance systems providing onsite and remote video and audio surveillance, digital video recording, and services. It also sells and installs surveillance systems; and sells maintenance agreements. The company sells its products and services in the United States and internationally through direct sales force, referrals, and its websites. The Video Conferencing division offers teleconferencing products and services that enable clients to conduct remote meetings by linking participants in geographically dispersed locations. It is involved in the sale of conferencing services based upon usage, the sale and installation of video equipment, and the sale of maintenance agreements. This division primarily provides conferencing products and services to numerous organizations ranging from law firms, banks, high tech companies and government organizations. For more information visit our websites at http://www.DirectView.com, http://www.ApexCCTV.com, http://VS-US.com and connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Google+.

