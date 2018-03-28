DirectView to Redesign Its Multi-Million Dollar Ecommerce Surveillance Website for a 2018 Summer Relaunch

The original ApexCCTV.com site did well to position the Company in its market place and generate over $10M in revenue. The new website however will better optimize the user experience. First ApexCCTV.com will offer visitors an informative and intuitive ecommerce platform. Next, the new site will provide content rich pages for the top 100 products; each designed to resonate with technically proficient installers and resellers. Even the technologically deficient end user, who is looking to purchase a system for their home or small business, will find the new site easy to navigate and very inviting.

Roger Ralston, DirectView CEO, stated: "ApexCCTV.com generated over $10 million since its inception, and approximately $2.7 million in revenue in 2016 alone. We strongly believe that an investment in the redesign of the ApexCCTV.com site will enable us to unlock additional growth potential for this important aspect of DirectView's business. By providing an interactive experience with in-depth product information that is fully SEO optimized, we are confident that we can expand our customer base, attract new product suppliers, grow revenue and build lasting value for our shareholders."

The fully SEO optimized site will also provide relevant, unique, and authoritative content for ApexCCTV's top two target verticals and equipment brands for non-product/category pages of relevant content. It will also syndicate content and interact with followers on social media to improve awareness of generated content as well as create relationships with potential customers and communities. Its automated cart and back-end purchasing platform will simplify the checkout process and enable tiered pricing discounts based on customer volumes and other defined criteria.

The relaunch of ApexCCTV should greatly support the continued growth DirectView has experienced from its subsidiary's significant corporate contracts (i.e. Nationwide Apparel Retailer, and Global Food Company).

About DirectView Holdings, Inc.

DirectView Holdings, Inc., (DIRV) together with its subsidiaries, provides video surveillance solutions and teleconferencing products and services to businesses and organizations. The company operates in two divisions, Security (Video Surveillance) and Video Conferencing. The Security division offers technologies in surveillance systems providing onsite and remote video and audio surveillance, digital video recording, and services. It also sells and installs surveillance systems; and sells maintenance agreements. The company sells its products and services in the United States and internationally through direct sales force, referrals, and its Websites. The Video Conferencing division offers teleconferencing products and services that enable clients to conduct remote meetings by linking participants in geographically dispersed locations. It is involved in the sale of conferencing services based upon usage, the sale and installation of video equipment, and the sale of maintenance agreements. This division primarily provides conferencing products and services to numerous organizations ranging from law firms, banks, high tech companies and government organizations. For more information visit our websites at http://www.DirectView.com, http://www.ApexCCTV.com, http://www.VS-US.com and connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Google+.

