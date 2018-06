DirectView Wins New Orders Valued in Excess of Half a Million Dollars and Provides Update on OTCQB Uplisting

The orders call for the design, installation, ongoing service and technical support of DirectView's surveillance systems. DirectView systems have been installed at several of the client's locations across the nation. The client has put in an order for more services and several locations are in need of retrofits. The size of a typical location for this client is in excess of 70,000 square feet. DirectView's surveillance equipment was selected to protect millions of dollars of inventory, staff and customers for this prestigious client.

As it relates to DirectView's uplisting to the OTCQB, we have submitted the final requirements as of today and we are eager to announce the official approval in the very near future.

Roger Ralston, DirectView's CEO said, "DirectView is honored to be chosen as the provider and installer for a leading specialty retailer in the hard surface flooring market. Being selected by a retailer of this size is a true testament to the quality and functionality of the surveillance products and services we provide. I am very proud of our team for this great accomplishment and the other opportunities they are currently working on closing."

DirectView Holdings, Inc., (DIRV) together with its subsidiaries, provides video surveillance solutions and teleconferencing products and services to businesses and organizations. The company operates in two divisions, Security (Video Surveillance) and Video Conferencing. The Security division offers technologies in surveillance systems providing onsite and remote video and audio surveillance, digital video recording, and services. It also sells and installs surveillance systems; and sells maintenance agreements. The company sells its products and services in the United States and internationally through direct sales force, referrals, and its Websites. The Video Conferencing division offers teleconferencing products and services that enable clients to conduct remote meetings by linking participants in geographically dispersed locations. It is involved in the sale of conferencing services based upon usage, the sale and installation of video equipment, and the sale of maintenance agreements. This division primarily provides conferencing products and services to numerous organizations ranging from law firms, banks, high-tech companies and government organizations. For more information visit our websites at http://www.DirectView.com, http://www.ApexCCTV.com, http://www.VS-US.com and connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Google+.

Forward Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding the outlook of the Company's business and results of operations. By nature, these risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated. Generally speaking, any statements using terms such as "will," "expect," "anticipate," or "may," or which otherwise predict or address future results or events, are likely to contain forward-looking statements. It is important to note that actual results may differ materially from what is indicated in any forward-looking statement. Readers should consider any forward-looking statements in light of factors that could cause actual results to vary. These factors are described in our filings with the SEC, and readers should refer to those filings, including Risk Factors described in those filings, in connection with any forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

