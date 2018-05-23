DirectView's Virtual Surveillance Wins Six Figure Business With Platinum Communications

DirectView Holdings, Inc., (OTC: DIRV) ("DirectView" or the "Company"), a company focused on ownership and management of leading video and security technology companies, announced today that the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Virtual Surveillance, has received orders from a Texas-based satellite television, networking, and surveillance provider, Platinum Communications. The orders call for the design, installation and service of DirectView's surveillance and security systems, including access control systems in a number of locations, including senior living facilities in the Texas region. To date, DirectView has been retained by Platinum Communications for hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of business and is in currently working with the company to close more locations. Founded in 1999 in Southern California, Platinum Communications has expanded throughout the Dallas / Fort Worth Metroplex with several regions in Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico and Louisiana and Platinum Communications has successfully ventured to the east coast of Richmond, Virginia as well.

DirectView's surveillance equipment is being used to protect high-value multi-tenant buildings. DirectView's technical service team is currently working on completing a number of projects for Platinum Communications related to new surveillance and access control installations.

Roger Ralston, DirectView's CEO said, "DirectView is pleased to be the provider and installer of Platinum's surveillance equipment as the company continues to expand throughout the nation. Protecting multi-tenant buildings such as these can pose unique challenges. No matter the challenge, DirectView is confident in its surveillance installations and we're looking forward to doing more business with Platinum Communications."

Johnny Villicana, President of Platinum Communications said, "When it comes to surveillance, DirectView has always been our first choice. They have the leadership, knowledge and expertise to always rise to meet our complex requirments."

