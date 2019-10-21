Direxion Announces Reverse Splits of Leveraged ETF

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Direxion will execute a reverse split of the issued and outstanding shares of the Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 3X Shares (the "Fund"). The total market value of the shares outstanding will not be affected as a result of the split, except with respect to the redemption of fractional shares, as outlined below.

After the close of the markets on November 21, 2019, the Fund will affect a reverse split of its issued and outstanding shares, with a 1 for 10 ratio. This affectively decreases the total number of shares outstanding by approximately 90%.

Please note the CUSIP change, effective November 22, 2019:

Fund Name Ticker Current CUSIP New CUSIP Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 3X

Shares GUSH 25490K356 25460G104

As a result of this reverse split, every ten shares of a Fund will be exchanged for one share. Accordingly, the total number of the issued and outstanding shares for the Fund will decrease by 90%. In addition, the per-share net asset value ("NAV") and next day's opening market price will be ten-times higher for the Funds. Shares of the Fund will begin trading on the NYSE Arca, Inc. (the "NYSE Arca") on a split-adjusted basis on November 22, 2019.

The next day's opening market value of the Fund's issued and outstanding shares, and thus a shareholder's investment value, will not be affected by the reverse split. The table below illustrates the effect of a hypothetical one-for-ten reverse split anticipated for the Fund, as applicable and described above:

1-for-10 Reverse Split

Period # of Shares

Owned Hypothetical NAV Total Market Value Pre-Split 120 $10 $1,200 Post-Split 12 $100 $1,200

The Trust's transfer agent will notify the Depository Trust Company ("DTC") of the reverse split and instruct DTC to adjust each shareholder's investment(s) accordingly. DTC is the registered owner of the Fund's shares and maintains a record of the Fund's record owners.

Redemption of Fractional Shares and Tax Consequences for the Reverse Split

As a result of the reverse split, a shareholder of a Fund's shares potentially could hold a fractional share. However, fractional shares cannot trade on the NYSE Arca. Thus, a Fund will redeem for cash a shareholder's fractional shares at the Fund's split-adjusted NAV as of the Record Date. Such redemption may have tax implications for those shareholders and a shareholder could recognize a gain or loss in connection with the redemption of the shareholder's fractional shares. Otherwise, the reverse splits will not result in a taxable transaction for holders of Fund shares. No transaction fee will be imposed on shareholders for such redemption.

"Odd Lot" Unit

Also as a result of the reverse split, the Fund may have outstanding one aggregation of less than 50,000 shares to make a creation unit, or an "odd lot unit." Thus, the Fund will provide one authorized participant with a one-time opportunity to redeem the odd lot unit at the split-adjusted NAV or the NAV on such date the authorized participant seeks to redeem the odd lot unit.

About Direxion:

Direxion equips investors who are driven by conviction with ETF solutions built for purpose and fine-tuned for precision. These solutions are available for a broad spectrum of investors, whether executing short-term tactical trades, investing in macro themes, or building long-term asset allocation strategies. Direxion's reputation is founded on developing products that precisely express market perspectives and allow investors to manage their risk exposure. Founded in 1997, the company has approximately $13.3 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2019. For more information, please visit www.direxion.com.

There is no guarantee that the Funds will achieve their investment objectives.

For more information on all Direxion Shares daily leveraged ETFs, go to direxion.com , or call us at 866.476.7523.

The ETFs are not suitable for all investors and should be utilized only by investors who understand the risks associated with seeking daily leveraged and inverse investment results, and intend to actively monitor and manage their investments. Due to the daily nature of the leveraged and inverse investment strategies employed, there is no guarantee of long-term inverse returns. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

An investor should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses of Direxion ETFs carefully before investing. The prospectus and summary prospectus contains this and other information about Direxion ETFs. Download a prospectus and summary prospectus at direxion.com. The prospectus and summary prospectus should be read carefully before investing.

Direxion Shares Risks - An investment in the ETFs involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. The ETFs are non-diversified and include risks associated with concentration that results from an ETF's investments in a particular industry or sector which can increase volatility. The use of derivatives such as futures contracts and swaps are subject to market risks that may cause their price to fluctuate over time. The ETFs do not attempt to, and should not be expected to, provide returns which are a multiple of the return of their respective index for periods other than a single day. For other risks including leverage, correlation, daily compounding, market volatility and risks specific to an industry or sector, please read the prospectus.

Distributor: Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

