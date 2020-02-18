Direxion Changes Investment Objective and Index of the Direxion All Cap Insider Sentiment Shares

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Trustees of the Direxion Shares ETF Trust ("Trust") has approved changes to the investment objective, investment strategy and underlying index of the Direxion All Cap Insider Sentiment Shares (the "Fund").

Effective on or around March 1, 2020, the Fund's underlying index will change from the Sabrient Multi-Cap Insider/Analyst Quant-Weighted Index to the S&P Composite 1500 Executive Activity & Analyst Estimate Index (the "New Index") and all references to the Fund's current index in the Summary Prospectus, Prospectus and SAI will be replaced with the New Index:

Current Fund Name Ticker Current Index New Index Direxion All Cap Insider

Sentiment Shares KNOW Sabrient Multi-Cap

Insider/Analyst Quant-

Weighted Index S&P Composite 1500

Executive Activity &

Analyst Estimate Index

New Index Description

The Index is designed to capture securities receiving favorable analyst ratings as well as the acquisition of a company's securities by company insiders such as top management, directors, and large institutional holders. S&P Dow Jones Indices (the "Index Provider") starts with the universe of securities in the S&P Composite 1500® Index and then selects constituents based on the following criteria: (1) an upward analyst rating of the earnings per share ("EPS") estimate for the current fiscal year; (2) the percentage change in the EPS estimate for the current fiscal year as of the recalculation date and prior month end; (3) the percentage of insider holders having increased their holdings in the past month as of the recalculation date; and (4) the absolute change in the insider holdings measured as a percentage as of the recalculation date and prior month end.

To be included in the Index, a security must have a rank for each of the above attributes. A security's final rank is calculated as a simple average of each of the above rankings. The Index Provider then selects the top 100 securities by final rank. Each security selected by the Index Provider to be included in the Index is then weighted based on average rank and float-adjusted market capitalization and is subject to certain sector and security constraints. Each security weight is capped at 5%, with a minimum security weight of 0.05%. The Index is recalculated and rebalanced monthly.

As of December 31, 2019, the components of the index consisted of 100 constituents, which had an average market capitalization of $23.8 billion, and market capitalizations ranging from $143 million to $429 billion.

