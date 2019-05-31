Direxion Changes Investment Objective and Index of Three Leveraged ETFs

NEW YORK, May 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Trustees of the Direxion Shares ETF Trust ("Trust") has approved changes to the investment objective, investment strategy and underlying index of the Direxion Daily MSCI Real Estate Bull 3X Shares, Direxion Daily MSCI Real Estate Bear 3X Shares (collectively, the "Real Estate Funds"), and Direxion Daily Pharmaceutical & Medical Bull 3X Shares (the "Pharmaceutical Fund"), (each a "Fund" and collectively, the "Funds").

Effective August 1, 2019, each Fund's underlying index will change as shown in the table below and all references to each Fund's current index in each Fund's respective Summary Prospectus, Prospectus and SAI will be replaced with the respective new index:

Current Fund Name Ticker Current Index New Index Direxion Daily MSCI Real Estate

Bull 3X Shares DRN MSCI US REIT Index MSCI US IMI Real

Estate 25/50 Index Direxion Daily MSCI Real Estate

Bear 3X Shares DRV MSCI US REIT Index MSCI US IMI Real

Estate 25/50 Index Direxion Daily Pharmaceutical &

Medical Bull 3X Shares PILL Dynamic Pharmaceutical

Intellidex Index S&P Pharmaceuticals

Select Industry Index

Real Estate Funds New Index Description

The MSCI US IMI Real Estate 25/50 Index is designed to measure the performance of the large-, mid- and small-capitalization segments of the U.S. equity universe that are classified in the real estate sector as per the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). The Index is rebalanced quarterly.

Pharmaceutical Fund New Index Description

The S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index is a modified equal-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the stocks comprising the S&P Total Market Index that are classified in the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) pharmaceuticals sub-industry. To be eligible for inclusion in the Index, stocks must satisfy one of the following combined size and liquidity criteria: (1) have a float-adjusted market capitalization above $300 million with a float-adjusted liquidity ratio (defined by dollar value traded over the previous 12 months divided by the float-adjusted market capitalization as of the Index rebalancing reference date) above 50%; (2) have a float-adjusted market capitalization above $500 million with a float-adjusted liquidity ratio above 90%; or (3) have a float-adjusted market capitalization above $400 million with a float-adjusted liquidity ratio above 150%. The Index is rebalanced quarterly.

About Direxion:

Direxion equips investors who are driven by conviction with ETF solutions built for purpose and fine-tuned for precision. These solutions are available for a broad spectrum of investors, whether executing short-term tactical trades, investing in macro themes, or building long-term asset allocation strategies. Direxion's reputation is founded on developing products that precisely express market perspectives and allow investors to manage their risk exposure. Founded in 1997, the company has approximately $13.5 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2019. For more information, please visit www.direxioninvestments.com.

There is no guarantee that the Funds will achieve their investment objectives.

For more information on all Direxion Shares daily leveraged ETFs, go to direxioninvestments.com , or call us at 866.476.7523.

The ETFs are not suitable for all investors and should be utilized only by investors who understand the risks associated with seeking daily leveraged and inverse investment results, and intend to actively monitor and manage their investments. Due to the daily nature of the leveraged and inverse investment strategies employed, there is no guarantee of long-term inverse returns. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

An investor should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses of Direxion ETFs carefully before investing. The prospectus and summary prospectus contains this and other information about Direxion ETFs. Download a prospectus and summary prospectus at direxioninvestments.com. The prospectus and summary prospectus should be read carefully before investing.

Direxion Shares Risks - An investment in the ETFs involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. The ETFs are non-diversified and include risks associated with concentration that results from an ETF's investments in a particular industry or sector which can increase volatility. The use of derivatives such as futures contracts and swaps are subject to market risks that may cause their price to fluctuate over time. The ETFs do not attempt to, and should not be expected to, provide returns which are a multiple of the return of their respective index for periods other than a single day. For other risks including leverage, correlation, daily compounding, market volatility and risks specific to an industry or sector, please read the prospectus.

