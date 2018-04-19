Direxion Launches 3X Leveraged ETF on Robotics, Automation and AI

Fund Symbol CUSIP Benchmark Gross Expense Ratio Net Expense Ratio* Direxion Daily Robotics, Artificial Intelligence & Automation Index Bull 3X Shares UBOT 25460E513 Indxx Global Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Thematic Index 1.23% 1.22%

"The robotics, artificial intelligence, and automation industries are rapidly growing and evolving," said Sylvia Jablonski, Managing Director at Direxion. "The launch of UBOT allows traders to take a bold position in companies that are on the forefront of technology."

Like all leveraged ETFs, this Direxion product is intended only for investors with an in-depth understanding of the risks associated with seeking leveraged investment results, and who plan to actively monitor and manage their positions. There is no guarantee that this Fund will meet its objective.

About Direxion:

Direxion builds bold products for investors who want more than the status quo. Our index-based products deliver directional options, magnified exposure, and long-term, rules-based strategies. Founded in 1997, the company has approximately $14 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2018. Direxion's diverse suite of products helps investors navigate today's ever-changing markets. For more information, please visit www.direxioninvestments.com.

There is no guarantee that the Funds will achieve their objectives.

For more information on all Direxion Shares daily leveraged ETFs, go to direxioninvestments.com, or call us at 866.476.7523.

The ETFs are not suitable for all investors and should be utilized only by investors who understand the risks associated with seeking daily leveraged and inverse investment results, and intend to actively monitor and manage their investments. Due to the daily nature of the leveraged and inverse investment strategies employed, there is no guarantee of long-term inverse returns. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

An investor should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses of Direxion ETFs carefully before investing. The prospectus and summary prospectus contains this and other information about Direxion ETFs. Download a prospectus and summary prospectus at direxioninvestments.com. The prospectus and summary prospectus should be read carefully before investing.

* The Net Expense Ratio includes management fees, other operating expenses and Acquired Fund Fees and Expenses. If Acquired Fund Fees and Expenses were excluded, the Net Expense Ratio would be 0.95%. The Fund's adviser, Rafferty Asset Management, LLC ("Rafferty") has entered into an Operating Expense Limitation Agreement with the Fund. Under the Operating Expense Limitation Agreement, Rafferty has contractually agreed to waive all or a portion of its management fee and/or reimburse the Fund for Other Expenses through September 1, 2019, to the extent that the Fund's Total Annual Fund Operating Expenses exceed 0.95% of the Fund's average daily net assets (excluding, as applicable, among other expenses, taxes, swap financing and related costs, acquired fund fees and expenses, dividends or interest on short positions, other interest expenses, brokerage commissions and extraordinary expenses).

Direxion Shares Risks – An investment in the ETF involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. The Fund is non-diversified and includes risks associated with the Fund concentrating its investments in a particular industry, sector, or geographic region which can result in increased volatility. The use of derivatives such as futures contracts and swaps are subject to market risks that may cause their price to fluctuate over time. The Fund does not attempt to, and should not be expected to, provide returns which are a multiple of the return of their underlying index for periods other than a single day. Robotics and artificial intelligence companies may have limited product lines, markets, financial resources or personnel. These companies typically face intense competition and potentially rapid product obsolescence. Robotics and artificial intelligence companies, especially smaller companies, tend to be more volatile than companies that do not rely heavily on technology. Risks of the Fund include Effects of Compounding and Market Volatility Risk, Leverage Risk, Counterparty Risk, Intra-Day Investment Risk, for a Bull Fund, Daily Index Correlation/Tracking Risk and Other Investment Companies (including ETFs) Risk, for a Bear Fund, Daily Inverse Index Correlation/Tracking Risk and risks related to Shorting and Cash Transactions. Please see the summary and full prospectuses for a more complete description of these and other risks of each Fund.

Distributor: Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

