Direxion Launches Connected Consumer ETF

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Building upon the success of the Direxion Work From Home ETF (WFH), which recently surpassed $90 million in assets under management since launching on June 25, 2020, Direxion announced today the launch of the Direxion Connected Consumer ETF (Ticker: CCON). This is the first ETF with a strategy designed to provide investors comprehensive exposure to firms at the forefront of an evolving world, where lifestyles are increasingly accessed through digital and virtual means. This change spans a wide array of areas: from how free time is spent and health is managed, to how new skills and education are obtained.

"Like the trend toward greater adoption of remote work, we're witnessing an acceleration in the interconnectedness of our day-to-day lives," said David Mazza, Managing Director at Direxion. "CCON meets the demand of investors looking to gain diversified exposure to firms providing the services and technologies to help revolutionize home entertainment, enable the scalability of remote education, allow people to lead healthier lives, and keep the world connected, even when apart."

Home Entertainment: Total e-sports viewership is expected to grow to 646 million in 2023, up from 454 million in 2019. 1

Total e-sports viewership is expected to grow to 646 million in 2023, up from 454 million in 2019. Online Education: The global online education market is expected to reach approximately $132.98 billion by 2023, growing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 28.55% from 2017 to 2023. 2

The global online education market is expected to reach approximately by 2023, growing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 28.55% from 2017 to 2023. Remote Health and Well-Being: Telemedicine is forecast to grow by 64.3% in 2020, and that the category will have a 5-year CAGR of 38.2% by 2025. 3

Telemedicine is forecast to grow by 64.3% in 2020, and that the category will have a 5-year CAGR of 38.2% by 2025. Virtual and Digital Social Interaction: In 2020, an estimated 3.6 billion people were using social media worldwide and is projected to increase to almost 4.4 billion in 2025. 4

CCON seeks investment results, before fees and expenses, which track the Solactive Connected Consumer Index. The Solactive Connected Consumer Index is comprised of 40 equally-weighted U.S. listed securities and American Depository Receipts of companies that may benefit from the evolution of how consumers connect with products and services: home entertainment, online education, remote health and well-being, and virtual and digital social interaction.

Definitions:

Compound Annual Growth Rate: Compound annual growth rate is the rate of return that would be required for an investment to grow from its beginning balance to its ending balance, assuming the profits were reinvested at the end of each year of the investment's lifespan.

About Direxion:

Direxion equips investors who are driven by conviction with ETF solutions built for purpose and fine-tuned for precision. These solutions are available for a broad spectrum of investors, whether executing short-term tactical trades, investing in macro themes, or building long-term asset allocation strategies. Direxion's reputation is founded on developing products that precisely express market perspectives and allow investors to manage their risk exposure. Founded in 1997, the company has approximately $17 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2020. For more information, please visit www.direxion.com.

There is no guarantee that the Funds will achieve their investment objectives, that forecasted market growth will be achieved, or that the securities in CCON's portfolio will benefit from market growth rates.

For more information on all Direxion Shares daily leveraged ETFs, go to direxion.com , or call us at 866.476.7523.

An investor should carefully consider a Fund's investment objective, risks, charges, and expenses before investing. A Fund's prospectus and summary prospectus contain this and other information about the Direxion Shares. To obtain a Fund's prospectus and summary prospectus call 866-716-0735 or visit our website at direxion.com. A Fund's prospectus and summary prospectus should be read carefully before investing.

Market Disruptions Resulting from COVID-19. The outbreak of COVID-19 has negatively affected the worldwide economy, individual countries, individual companies and the market in general. The future impact of COVID-19 is currently unknown, and it may exacerbate other risks that apply to the Funds.

Direxion Shares Risks - Investing involves risk including possible loss of principal. There is no guarantee the investment strategy will be successful. The value of stocks of information technology companies and companies that rely heavily on technology is particularly vulnerable to rapid changes in technology product cycles, rapid product obsolescence, government regulation and competition, both domestically and internationally, including competition from competitors with lower production costs. ADRs are issued by non-U.S. companies and are subject to various foreign investment risks including but not limited to the risk that the currency in the issuing company's country will drop relative to the U.S. dollar, that politics or regime changes in the issuing company's country will undermine exchange rates or destabilize the company and its earnings. Additional risks of the Fund include, but are not limited to, Index Correlation/Tracking Risk, Index Strategy Risk, Market Disruption Risk, American Depositary Receipts Risk and risks associated with the market capitalizations of the securities in which the Fund may invest. Please see the summary and full prospectuses for a more complete description of these and other risks of the Fund.

[1] Business Insider (2019): "Esports Industry in 2020: Key Stats & Market Growth Trends"

[2] Kenneth Research (2018): "Global Online Education Market 2017-2023 Industry Research Report"

[3] Frost & Sullivan (2020): "Telehealth - A Technology-Based Weapon in the War Against Coronavirus, 2020"

[4] Statista (2020): "Number of global social network users 2017-2025"

Distributor: Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

CONTACT: James Doyle

JConnelly

973.850.7308

[email protected]

SOURCE Direxion

Related Links

http://www.direxion.com

