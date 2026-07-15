Direxion Launches SKHL, 2X Daily Exposure to SK hynix

SKHL Builds on Direxion's Leadership in Leveraged & Inverse Semiconductor ETFs

NEW YORK, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Direxion, a leading provider of ETFs for tactical traders, today launched the Direxion Daily SK Hynix Bull 2X ETF (SKHL). SKHL seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 200% of the daily performance of the SK hynix Inc.-sponsored American depositary receipt (Nasdaq: SKHY) (collectively, "SK hynix").

As the largest ADR offering in market history, SK hynix sits at a critical node in the AI hardware value chain, supplying the HBM Nvidia, AMD, and other chipmakers pair with accelerators. As demand for AI compute grows, it flows directly to SK hynix as the leading HBM supplier, giving the company exposure to the buildout of AI data center infrastructure across the semiconductor sector.

"The biggest story is that one of the world's premier AI memory companies will now be much easier to access in the U.S.," said Mo Sparks, Chief Product Officer at Direxion. "SKHL gives active traders a focused 2X daily leveraged bull tool to express that view. It's a natural extension of the semiconductor franchise we've built."

SKHL joins a deep bench of Direxion semiconductor leveraged and inverse ETFs, from the firm's flagship Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull and Bear 3X ETFs (SOXL and SOXS) to single-stock chip funds spanning Nvidia (NVDU and NVDD) and Micron (MUU and MUD). The Fund adds the world's HBM leader to that toolkit, reinforcing Direxion's standing as the leading issuer of single-stock ETFs in the U.S.

Fund Summary:

Fund Name Ticker Direxion Daily SK Hynix Bull 2X ETF SKHL

All Direxion Leveraged and Inverse ETFs are intended only for investors with an in-depth understanding of the risks associated with seeking leveraged investment results, and who plan to actively monitor and manage their positions. There is no guarantee these ETFs will meet their objective. Please visit the Direxion Leveraged and Inverse ETF Education Center, where you will find educational brochures, videos, and a self-paced online course to help you understand if Leveraged and Inverse ETFs – including Single Stock Daily LETFs – are right for you.

About Direxion:

Direxion equips investors driven by conviction with ETF solutions built for purpose and fine-tuned for precision. These solutions serve a broad spectrum of investors, whether executing short-term tactical trades or building longer-term portfolio allocations. Direxion's reputation is founded on developing products that precisely express market perspectives and allow investors to manage their risk exposure. Founded in 1997, the company has approximately $85.4 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2026. For more information, please visit www.direxion.com.

There is no guarantee that the Fund will achieve its investment objective.

For more information on all Direxion Shares ETFs, go to www.direxion.com, or call us at 866.301.9214.

An investor should carefully consider a Fund's investment objective, risks, charges, and expenses before investing. A Fund's prospectus and summary prospectus contain this and other information about the Direxion Shares. To obtain a prospectus and summary prospectus call 866.476.7523 or visit our website at direxion.com. A Fund's prospectus and summary prospectus should be read carefully before investing.

Investing in the fund involves a high degree of risk. SK hynix recently began offering its American Depositary Receipt ("ADR") shares and may experience heightened volatility. Unlike traditional ETFs, or even other leveraged and/or inverse ETFs, this leveraged single-stock ETF tracks the price of a single stock rather than an index, eliminating the benefits of diversification. Leveraged ETFs pursue daily leveraged investment objectives, which means they are riskier than alternatives which do not use leverage. They seek daily goals and should not be expected to track the underlying stock's performance over periods longer than one day. They are not suitable for all investors and should be utilized only by investors who understand leverage risk and who actively manage their investments. The Fund will lose money if the underlying stock's performance is flat, and it is possible that the Fund will lose money even if the underlying stock's performance increases, over a period longer than a single day. Investing in the Fund is not equivalent to investing directly in SK hynix.

Direxion Shares Risks – An investment in the Fund involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. The Fund is non-diversified and includes risks associated with the Fund concentrating its investments in a particular security, industry, sector, or geographic region which can result in increased volatility. The Fund's investments in derivatives such as futures contracts and swaps may pose risks in addition to, and greater than, those associated with directly investing in securities or other investments, including imperfect correlations with underlying investments or the Fund's other portfolio holdings, higher price volatility and lack of availability. As a result, the value of an investment in the Fund may change quickly and without warning. Risks of the Fund include Effects of Compounding and Market Volatility Risk, Derivatives Risk, Leverage Risk, Daily Correlation Risk, Counterparty Risk, Rebalancing Risk, Intra-Day Investment Risk, American Depositary Receipt Risk, SK hynix Inc. Investing Risk, Market Risk, Concentration Risk, Cash Transaction Risk, Non-Affiliation Risk, and risks specific to the information technology sector and semiconductor industry. Please see the summary and full prospectuses for a more complete description of these and other risks of the Fund.

Distributor: ALPS Distributors, Inc.

Account Director

Randi Cohen

Ditto Public Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Direxion