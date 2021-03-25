Direxion Launches Hydrogen ETF

NEW YORK, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Direxion announced today the launch of the Direxion Hydrogen ETF (Ticker: HJEN). HJEN invests in 30 companies in the hydrogen industry leading the way towards net-zero emissions by providing more accessible, efficient and sustainable solutions.

"Hydrogen is the lightest and most abundant element in the universe, and it may be the key to fulfilling the world's growing energy needs, while fighting climate change," said David Mazza, Managing Director at Direxion. "With the launch of the Direxion Hydrogen ETF, investors now potentially have diversified exposure to the companies powering today's dynamic hydrogen economy."

HJEN seeks investment results, before fees and expenses, which track the Indxx Hydrogen Economy Index. The Indxx Hydrogen Economy Index tracks the performance of 30 companies across the following five hydrogen-related sub-themes:

Hydrogen Production and Generation: Companies involved in the process of hydrogen generation, in either liquid or solid form.

Hydrogen Storage and Supply: Companies engaged in providing storage and transportation services of hydrogen. It also includes companies that supply hydrogen to various users and operate hydrogen fueling stations across countries.

Fuel Cell and Battery: Companies manufacturing fuel cells and batteries that are run on hydrogen-based technology.

Hydrogen Systems and Solutions: Companies offering equipment, components or technology used in hydrogen industry. Those involved in providing solutions and systems to the value chain across hydrogen generation, storage and supply.

Membrane and Catalyst: Companies that design and produce membrane, filters, catalyst or membrane assemblies for fuel cell, or hydrogen-related, technologies.

We believe the top holdings in the Indxx Hydrogen Economy Index are each indicative of how the technology involved in hydrogen production, storage, and equipment and components has notably improved over the years, resulting in better efficiencies and flexibility for important drivers of the hydrogen economy.

Ticker Name Sub-Theme Weight (%) Country PLUG Plug Power Inc. Fuel Cell and Battery 11.94% United States FCEL FuelCell Energy, Inc. Hydrogen Systems and Solutions 10.82% United States BLDP Ballard Power Systems Inc. Fuel Cell and Battery 8.87% United States BE Bloom Energy Corporation Class A Fuel Cell and Battery 7.06% United States NEL NEL ASA Hydrogen Systems and Solutions 6.92% Norway ITM ITM Power PLC Hydrogen Systems and Solutions 4.84% United Kingdom 5020 ENEOS Holdings, Inc. Hydrogen Storage and Supply 4.68% Japan E Eni S.p.A. Sponsored ADR Hydrogen Production and Generation 4.27% United States CWR Ceres Power Holdings plc Fuel Cell and Battery 4.18% United Kingdom PCELL PowerCell Sweden AB Fuel Cell and Battery 4.05% Sweden

Source: Source: Bloomberg Finance, L.P., Indxx, as of 02.28.2021.

About Direxion:

Direxion equips investors who are driven by conviction with ETF solutions built for purpose and fine-tuned for precision. These solutions are available for a broad spectrum of investors, whether executing short-term tactical trades, investing in macro themes, or building long-term asset allocation strategies. Direxion's reputation is founded on developing products that precisely express market perspectives and allow investors to manage their risk exposure. Founded in 1997, the company has approximately $19.7 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2020. For more information, please visit www.direxion.com.

For more information on all Direxion Shares daily leveraged ETFs, go to direxion.com , or call us at 866.476.7523.

An investor should carefully consider a Fund's investment objective, risks, charges, and expenses before investing. A Fund's prospectus and summary prospectus contain this and other information about the Direxion Shares. To obtain a Fund's prospectus and summary prospectus call 866-716-0735 or visit our website at direxion.com. A Fund's prospectus and summary prospectus should be read carefully before investing.

Direxion Shares Risks – Investing involves risk including possible loss of principal. There is no guarantee the investment strategy will be successful. Hydrogen companies may be significantly impacted by obsolescence of existing technology, short product cycles, falling prices and profits, competition from new market entrants and general economic conditions. In addition, intense competition and legislation resulting in more strict government regulations and enforcement policies and specific expenditures for cleanup efforts can affect the industry. Because this is an emerging industry, companies are generally smaller and the share price of hydrogen companies may be more volatile than companies operating in other, more established industries. Additional risks of the Fund include, but are not limited to, Index Correlation/Tracking Risk, Index Strategy Risk, Natural Disaster/Epidemic and Market Disruption Risk, and risks associated with the market capitalizations and sectors of the securities in which the Fund may invest. Please see the summary and full prospectuses for a more complete description of these and other risks of the Fund.

Distributor: Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

