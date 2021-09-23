Direxion Launches New Daily 2X Leveraged ETF

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Direxion launched the Direxion Daily US Infrastructure Bull 2X Shares (Ticker: DOZR). The Fund seeks to achieve 200% of the daily performance of the Indxx US Infrastructure Index.

The Indxx US Infrastructure Index provides exposure to companies involved in infrastructure through engineering, design, maintenance, and construction of infrastructure projects. As of September 17, 2021, the Index consisted of 74 constituents, which had an average total market capitalization of $3.1 billion, total market capitalizations ranging from $267 million to $134 billion and were concentrated in the industrials and utilities sectors.

Fund Symbol CUSIP Benchmark Gross Expense Ratio Net Expense Ratio* Direxion Daily US Infrastructure Bull 2X Shares DOZR 25460G492 Indxx US Infrastructure Index 1.09% 1.07%

* The Advisor has contractually agreed to waive a portion or all of its management fee and/or reimburse the Fund for other expenses through September 1, 2022.

"Infrastructure spending in the US sees three near-term catalysts for trading opportunities, including the need for considerable investment, the strong likelihood of significant fiscal stimulus and the potential for additional state and local government investment," said David Mazza, Managing Director, Head of Product at Direxion. "DOZR allows traders to take a bold position in US-listed companies involved in the entire value chain as it relates to infrastructure."

Like all leveraged ETFs, this Direxion product is intended only for investors with an in-depth understanding of the risks associated with seeking leveraged investment results, and who plan to actively monitor and manage their positions. There is no guarantee that this Fund will meet its objective.

About Direxion:

Direxion equips investors who are driven by conviction with ETF solutions built for purpose and fine-tuned for precision. These solutions are available for a broad spectrum of investors, whether executing short-term tactical trades, or investing in thematic strategies. Direxion's reputation is founded on developing products that precisely express market perspectives and allow investors to manage their risk exposure. Founded in 1997, the company has approximately $26.6 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2021. For more information, please visit www.direxion.com.

There is no guarantee that the Funds will achieve their investment objectives.

Leveraged ETFs are not suitable for all investors and should be utilized only by investors who understand the risks associated with seeking daily leveraged and inverse investment results, and intend to actively monitor and manage their investments. Due to the daily nature of the leveraged and inverse investment strategies employed, there is no guarantee of long-term inverse returns. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

An investor should carefully consider a Fund's investment objective, risks, charges, and expenses before investing. A Fund's prospectus and summary prospectus contain this and other information about the Direxion Shares. To obtain a Fund's prospectus and summary prospectus call 866-716-0735 or visit our website at direxion.com. A Fund's prospectus and summary prospectus should be read carefully before investing.

Direxion Shares Risks - An investment in the ETFs involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. The ETFs are non-diversified and include risks associated with concentration that results from an ETF's investments in a particular industry or sector which can increase volatility. The use of derivatives such as futures contracts and swaps are subject to market risks that may cause their price to fluctuate over time. The ETFs do not attempt to, and should not be expected to, provide returns which are a multiple of the return of their respective index for periods other than a single day. For other risks including leverage, correlation, daily compounding, market volatility and risks specific to an industry or sector, please read the prospectus.

