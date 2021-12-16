Direxion Launches New Daily 2X Leveraged Metals and Mining ETF (MNM)

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Direxion announced today the launch of the Direxion Daily Metal Miners Bull 2X Shares (Ticker: MNM). The Fund seeks to achieve 200% of the daily performance of the S&P Metals and Mining Select Industry Index.

The S&P Metals and Mining Select Industry Index provides exposure to U.S. companies engaged in the extraction of metals and other natural resources. The metals and mining industry includes companies in the following sub-industries: aluminum; coal & consumable fuels; copper; diversified metals & mining; gold; precious metals & minerals; silver; and steel.

"The 5-year, $973B infrastructure plan provides a massive boost to government development. This includes transportation, roads, bridges, passenger and freight rail, public transit, EVs, the electricity grid, broadband and clean water," said David Mazza, Managing Director, Head of Product at Direxion. "As this development continues to evolve, along with an uptick in volatility, the metals and mining industry is one traders may want to consider."

Traders seeking to gain 200% daily exposure to metals and mining stocks, can access companies such as Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX), Nucor Corp (NUE), Alcoa Corp (AA) and Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD) and others through this leveraged metals and mining ETF ($MNM). For additional metals and mining stocks, see the table below.

As of August 31, 2021, the 29 constituents had a median total market capitalization of $8 billion, total market capitalizations ranging from $528 million to $53.3 billion, and were concentrated in the metals and mining industry, which is included in the materials sector. Top ten index holdings are as follows:

2X Metals and Mining ETF (Ticker: MNM) Index Holdings

Name Ticker Weight (%) MP Materials Corp MP 6.31 Freeport-McMoRan Inc FCX 5.12 Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co RS 4.90 Commercial Metals Co CMC 4.89 Newmont Corp NEM 4.72 Nucor Corp NUE 4.64 Alcoa Corp AA 4.60 Royal Gold Inc RGLD 4.51 Hecla Mining Co HL 4.49 Steel Dynamics Inc STLD 4.45

Source: Source: Bloomberg Finance, L.P., S&P, as of 11.30.2021.

Like all leveraged ETFs, this Direxion ETF is intended only for investors with an in-depth understanding of the risks associated with seeking leveraged investment results, and who plan to actively monitor and manage their positions. There is no guarantee that this Fund will meet its objective.

About Direxion:

Direxion equips investors who are driven by conviction with ETF solutions built for purpose and fine-tuned for precision. These solutions are available for a broad spectrum of investors, whether executing short-term tactical trades, or investing in thematic strategies. Direxion's reputation is founded on developing products that precisely express market perspectives and allow investors to manage their risk exposure. Founded in 1997, the company has approximately $25.1 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2021. For more information, please visit www.direxion.com.

There is no guarantee that the Funds will achieve their investment objectives.

For more information on all Direxion Shares daily leveraged ETFs, go to www.direxion.com, or call us at 866.301.9214.

Leveraged ETFs are not suitable for all investors and should be utilized only by investors who understand the risks associated with seeking daily leveraged and inverse investment results, and intend to actively monitor and manage their investments. Due to the daily nature of the leveraged and inverse investment strategies employed, there is no guarantee of long-term inverse returns. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

An investor should carefully consider a Fund's investment objective, risks, charges, and expenses before investing. A Fund's prospectus and summary prospectus contain this and other information about the Direxion Shares. To obtain a Fund's prospectus and summary prospectus call 866-716-0735 or visit our website at direxion.com. A Fund's prospectus and summary prospectus should be read carefully before investing.

Direxion Shares Risks - An investment in the ETFs involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. The ETFs are non-diversified and include risks associated with concentration that results from an ETF's investments in a particular industry or sector which can increase volatility. The use of derivatives such as futures contracts and swaps are subject to market risks that may cause their price to fluctuate over time. The ETFs do not attempt to, and should not be expected to, provide returns which are a multiple of the return of their respective index for periods other than a single day. For other risks including leverage, correlation, daily compounding, market volatility and risks specific to an industry or sector, please read the prospectus.

Mining and metal companies can be significantly affected by international political and economic developments, energy conservation, the success of exploration projects, commodity prices, taxes and government regulations.

Distributor: Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

CONTACT: James Doyle

JConnelly

973.850.7308

[email protected]

SOURCE Direxion