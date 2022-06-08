Direxion Partners with Investing Platform Public.com

Direxion to Sponsor Trading Safety Label and Provide Leveraged and Inverse ETF Education

NEW YORK, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Direxion (www.direxion.com) , a leading provider of leveraged, inverse, and thematic ETFs, today announced a partnership with fractional investing platform Public.com to provide in-app educational content for leveraged and inverse ETFs to millions of retail investors.

As part of the partnership, Direxion is powering Safety Labels on leveraged and inverse ETFs on the Public.com platform. Safety Labels appear as potential investors are in the process of making a trade, providing an important layer of context so they can make informed decisions in the moment. These notifications appear on crypto assets, stocks, and ETFs deemed riskier, or differentiated, as per the SEC. Public was the first investing platform to include contextual Safety Labels on stocks and ETFs in June 2020.

In addition to providing contextual flags on all leveraged and inverse ETFs on Public.com, Direxion's Safety Labels also include educational content about leveraged and inverse ETFs, enabling traders to better understand how these ETFs function and their associated risks.

"Retail investors are looking for opportunities to build their skill and incorporate more sophisticated trading strategies into their portfolios," said Direxion Managing Director and Head of Product David Mazza. "Direxion is committed to providing education alongside leveraged and inverse ETF products, and we share Public.com's mission to provide the tools and the context to help people become better investors."

Public.com is an investing platform where members can build a modern portfolio with any asset, from stocks & ETFs to crypto & NFTs, to art & collectibles, including fractionally. The platform also provides an investing experience spanning expert content such as Town Halls with company executives, Public Live daily audio shows with financial journalists and analysts, and Learn & Earn lessons on key portfolio-building topics.

Direxion will be participating in six Public Live audio shows beginning today, June 8, 2022, at 1 p.m. ET, and then again the first Wednesday of each month at 1 p.m. ET through November 9, 2022.

"Today's retail investors say one of their primary sources for education is their investing platform," said Katie Perry, GM of IR Innovation and Editorial at Public.com. "We're building an environment where people can grow as an investor in the very same place they build their portfolios. We're thrilled to partner with Direxion to educate investors about the unique mechanics of leveraged and inverse ETFs."

All Direxion leveraged and inverse ETFs are intended only for investors with an in-depth understanding of the risks associated with seeking leveraged investment results, and who plan to actively monitor and manage their positions. There is no guarantee these ETFs will meet their objective. Please visit the Direxion Leveraged and Inverse ETF Education Center , where you will find educational brochures, videos, and a self-paced online course to help you understand if leveraged ETFs are right for you.

About Direxion:

Direxion equips investors who are driven by conviction with ETF solutions built for purpose and fine-tuned for precision. These solutions are available for a broad spectrum of investors, whether executing short-term tactical trades, or investing in thematic strategies. Direxion's reputation is founded on developing products that precisely express market perspectives and allow investors to manage their risk exposure. Founded in 1997, the company has approximately $28.6 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2022. For more information, please visit www.direxion.com .

There is no guarantee that the Funds will achieve their investment objectives.

For more information on all Direxion Shares daily leveraged ETFs, go to www.direxion.com , or call us at 866.301.9214 .

Leveraged ETFs are not suitable for all investors and should be utilized only by investors who understand the risks associated with seeking daily leveraged and inverse investment results, and intend to actively monitor and manage their investments. Due to the daily nature of the leveraged and inverse investment strategies employed, there is no guarantee of long-term inverse returns. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

An investor should carefully consider a Fund's investment objective, risks, charges, and expenses before investing. A Fund's prospectus and summary prospectus contain this and other information about the Direxion Shares. To obtain a Fund's prospectus and summary prospectus call 866-716-0735 or visit our website at direxion.com. A Fund's prospectus and summary prospectus should be read carefully before investing.

Direxion Shares Risks - An investment in the ETFs involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. The ETFs are non-diversified and include risks associated with concentration that results from an ETF's investments in a particular industry or sector which can increase volatility. The use of derivatives such as futures contracts and swaps are subject to market risks that may cause their price to fluctuate over time. The ETFs do not attempt to, and should not be expected to, provide returns which are a multiple of the return of their respective index for periods other than a single day. For other risks including leverage, correlation, daily compounding, market volatility and risks specific to an industry or sector, please read the prospectus.

Distributor: Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

CONTACT: Douglas Hesney, SVP

Ditto Public Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Direxion