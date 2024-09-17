Direxion Selects SS&C for ETF, Mutual Fund Distribution Services

WINDSOR, Conn., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced that Direxion, a leading provider of tradeable and thematic ETFs, has selected SS&C ALPS Distributors to provide medallion distribution services to their ETF and mutual fund range. Direxion manages more than $40 billion in assets across a diverse suite of leveraged and inverse ETFs and mutual funds.

SS&C ALPS Distributors will act as the underwriter and distributor for issuance, redemption and distribution. SS&C will also handle FINRA compliance and continuing education requirements, review marketing and sales literature, and consult and support Direxion funds' distribution model and strategy.

"We are delighted to partner with SS&C to expand the distribution of our innovative funds," said Angela Brickl, President. "As the markets continue to evolve, being able to deliver timely vehicles aligned with the shifting dynamics of the financial markets is our priority. SS&C's vast experience, high-touch service model and unique end-to-end service and distribution solutions can provide the support we need to reach a wide distribution network and grow our business."

By partnering with SS&C ALPS Distributors, Direxion will access a comprehensive suite of SS&C Registered Fund Services for mutual funds, interval funds, ETFs/ETPs, Closed-End Funds and Collective Investment Trusts (CITs). SS&C's end-to-end service and distribution solution is designed to drive an enhanced customer experience and efficient order flow with authorized participants. The highly efficient marketing collateral review process leverages best-of-breed technology facilitated by dedicated experts to expedite reviews. Robust broker-deal compliance and legal infrastructure will support Direxion's drive to provide leading leveraged and inverse investment vehicles to sophisticated investors.

"For over 30 years, our commitment to excellence in providing medallion distribution services has empowered asset managers to drive innovation and success in the dynamic ETF marketplace," said Neal Chansky, Head of SS&C Registered Fund Services. "We look forward to a strong partnership with Direxion to support their growth as they deliver new and innovative solutions to the marketplace."

SS&C ALPS Distributors now services more than 300 ETFs with more than $1 trillion in assets under distribution across 47 trusts. Services include FINRA registration, marketing review, ETF operations and agreements.

About Direxion

Direxion equips investors who are driven by conviction with ETF solutions built for purpose and fine-tuned for precision. These solutions are available for a broad spectrum of investors, whether executing short-term tactical trades, or investing in thematic strategies. Direxion's reputation is founded on developing products that precisely express market perspectives and allow investors to manage their risk exposure. Founded in 1997, the company has approximately $42.9 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2024. For more information, please visit www.direxion.com.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 20,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

