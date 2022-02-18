Diris Torres-Matgar's new book "Giro inesperado" mirrors the stirring life of a person who persisted against the great obstacles of her life

Diris Torres-Matgar, an educator who loves to write children's stories, has completed her new book "Giro inesperado": a brilliant manuscript that carries the life of Samantha whose heart of kindness to others was returned with lies and deception. Her story is something many could relate to and with it could they find inspiration to overcome their own terrors.

Diris Torres-Matgar shares, "This exhibition tells the story of a young woman named Samantha who, for love, was able to sacrifice and renounce to achieve her most cherished dream to help her loved one.

In exchange for giving it all, she was vilely deceived and as a result of that cruel betrayal of hers, Samantha fell into a strong depression surrounded by sadness and melancholy. With the power of perseverance, persistence and overcoming it, she managed to overcome all the obstacles that life, in one way or another, was presenting her."

Published by Page Publishing, Torres-Matgar's opus is a comforting read that calls to all Samanthas who are struggling as well. When doubt rains over and anguish storms the days, this is a reminder that no one is alone in their battles.

With this, the author wishes to illuminate individuals with hope and remind them of their own worth.

Readers who wish to experience this great work can purchase "Giro inesperado" online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

