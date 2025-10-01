Jose M. Berlanga Explores Land as the Foundation of Civilization and a Powerful Path to Wealth

HOUSTON, Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As real estate, investment, and sustainability take center stage in today's market, a new book offers a fresh look at the bedrock of it all. Dirt Rich: Explore the World of Land Investing and Development ($19.99, Writers of the West), by seasoned entrepreneur Jose M. Berlanga, unlocks land's hidden blueprint and shows how the dirt beneath our feet shapes every street, neighborhood, and city.

Drawing on more than three decades of experience in land speculation and real estate development, Berlanga blends practical insights with personal storytelling. Through lessons learned and memorable anecdotes from the field, he reveals how understanding land unlocks not just financial freedom, but a deeper connection to communities and the world we inhabit.

"Have you ever wondered how your city came to be? From its industries and layout to its flow and function, nothing was accidental," says Berlanga. "This book reveals the hidden blueprint behind the everyday and how understanding it can empower you to shape your own corner of the world."

Part entrepreneurial memoir, field guide, and cultural meditation, Dirt Rich is timely and accessible, and challenges readers to see land not as just dirt, but as opportunity, responsibility, and legacy. Berlanga examines overlooked strategies from assessing land value to building lasting wealth, while inviting readers to embrace purpose-driven investing.

Topics covered include:

How to evaluate, acquire, and develop land

The importance of due diligence and feasibility studies

Land use, urban planning, and community design

Real estate tax strategies, new design, construction, and investment trends

Investing with purpose and vision in a rapidly changing world

"Land is not just a commodity. It is the raw material of civilization," says Berlanga. "Dirt Rich is for anyone who wants to build something lasting, contribute to their community, and grow generational wealth."

Dirt Rich stands out for its heart, humanity, and big-picture vision. In an industry often focused on transactions, Berlanga's message is clear: land is about meaning, not just money.

About the Author:

Jose M. Berlanga, founder of numerous companies including Tricon Homes and Onyx Land Partners, is the author of Dirt Rich andThe Business of Home Building, and is a veteran real estate investor with more than 35 years of experience in land development and construction. A proven leader in building and scaling communities, he brings hard-earned insight into every stage of the development process. He also mentors aspiring developers through writing, workshops, and consulting.

