Dirty and Rowdy Family Winery Donates to California Farmworker COVID-19 Relief Funds

NAPA, Calif., July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dirty and Rowdy Family Winery announced today the release of their 2019 Wear A Mask California Red Wine with proceeds going directly to California farmworker COVID-19 relief funds. Only 1,200 bottles of this wine were produced and can be purchased exclusively on the Dirty and Rowdy Family Winery website.

"Collective action is critical now more than ever when it comes to supporting Farmworkers in the midst of a global pandemic," said Hardy Wallace, co-owner and winemaker at Dirty and Rowdy Family Winery. "Donating funds is one immediate step to address pressing needs, and we hope the name of the wine will serve as a staunch reminder to wear a mask and help curb the spread of the virus."

The cost per bottle of wine is $40 with $20 from each bottle purchased going directly to funds supporting California farmworker COVID-19 relief at the California Farmworker Foundation and the Napa Valley Farmworker Foundation.

"We would like to thank Dirty and Rowdy Family Winery for partnering with our organization to provide direct relief funds to Farmworkers in California. The funding from Dirty and Rowdy Family Winery will help alleviate the most pressing needs of Farmworkers during this COVID-19 pandemic," said Hernan Hernandez, California Farmworker Foundation Executive Director. "We look forward to bringing much-need resources to Farmworkers during these difficult times."

Since 2010, Dirty and Rowdy Family Winery has been redefining California wine. The 4,000-case winery focuses on lesser known varieties, while revisiting ancient hands-off methods. Their continuous drive for unique expressions of California terroir has influenced winemakers around the world, and they are a leader of the avant-garde California wine moment.

