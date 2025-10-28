Dirty Boxing Championship Brings the Stars: Andre Berto Joins Commentary Booth and Ryan Garcia to Attend DBX 4 on October 30

Jon Jones, Mike Perry, Andre Berto and more to make appearances at ceremonial weigh-ins, open to the public at Barstool Nashville on Wednesday, October 29 at 7 p.m. CT

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dirty Boxing Championship (DBX) announced today that boxing superstar and former champion "King" Ryan Garcia will be in the building at DBX 4 on Thursday, October 30.

Garcia explained, "Combat sports are at their best when the energy, talent and atmosphere all come together and DBX has been making a lot of noise for exactly that reason. I'm excited to be in Nashville to see it all firsthand and share the experience with the fans."

Dirty Boxing Championship 4: Steveson vs Swanson

In addition to Garcia, DBX is adding Olympian and two-time world boxing champion Andre Berto to the English commentary booth live from Nashville. Berto will bring his championship pedigree and elite fight IQ to the broadcast alongside veteran analyst Brendan Tobin and play-by-play expert Jason Anik.

Berto said, "What sets Dirty Boxing apart is the edge of the rule set and the intensity. I've lived this sport at the highest level and now I get to bring that perspective to the booth. My goal is to give fans a real inside look at the action and highlight what makes DBX different from anything else out there."

Portuguese commentary will be led by Renato Moicano, Bia Mesquita and Marcos Parrumpa with Spanish coverage handled by father-son duo Andrés Bermúdez and Andrés Bermúdez Jr.

DBX 4 Fight Card (subject to change):

MAIN CARD 8:45PM CT

HW – Gable Steveson vs. Billy Swanson

– Gable Steveson vs. Billy Swanson 185 – Bryan Battle vs. Nick Kohring

– Bryan Battle vs. Nick Kohring 170 – Francisco Trinaldo vs. Nayanesh Ayman

– Francisco Trinaldo vs. Nayanesh Ayman 150 – Montavious Ware vs. Alexander Schenk

– Montavious Ware vs. Alexander Schenk HW – Michael Garcia vs. Levi Da Costa

PRELIMS 7:30PM CT

190 – Travis St. John vs. Kevem Felipe

– Travis St. John vs. Kevem Felipe 170 – Peter Stanonik vs. Jaleel Willis

– Peter Stanonik vs. Jaleel Willis HW – Braxton Smith vs. Ben Parrish

– Braxton Smith vs. Ben Parrish 185 – Andrew Stewart vs. Ivanieldo Mettendaf

– Andrew Stewart vs. Ivanieldo Mettendaf 185 – Zaine Burton vs. James Cannon

EARLY PRELIMS 7PM CT

135 W – Mariya Agapova vs. Desiree Yanez

– Mariya Agapova vs. Desiree Yanez 145 – Gabriel Eurit vs. Akeem Bashir

Fighter face-offs will be open to the public on Wednesday, October 29 at 7 p.m. CT, live from Barstool Nashville and streaming on the DBX YouTube channel . Fans will have a chance to see Jon Jones, Mike Perry and Andre Berto during the ceremonial weigh-ins.

In honor of DBX 4 leaving Miami for the first time, the promotion is offering an exclusive meet-and-greet ticket add-on with former UFC champion and DBX co-owner Jon Jones. This limited experience gives fight fans the chance to connect with one of the greatest athletes in combat sports history while witnessing the evolution of the DBX brand on its biggest stage yet.

DBX 4 will stream live on DBX YouTube on Thursday, October 30th at 7 p.m CT.

Tickets for DBX 4, including the Jon Jones meet and greet ticket add-on, are available now: Axs.com/DBX4

ABOUT DIRTY BOXING CHAMPIONSHIP (DBX)

Launched in 2024, DBX gained immediate attention for its dynamic format and hybrid rule set allowing Superman punches, spinning backfists, elbows, and standing ground-and-pound in addition to traditional striking. With 4oz gloves and a smaller ring, every DBX fight is designed for maximum action. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, DBX is ushering in a new era of combat sports rooted in grit, power, and authenticity.

For updates, follow @DirtyBoxing on social media and dirtyboxingchampionship.com .

