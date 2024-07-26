'Dirty Dancing Days' Summer Festival at Mountain Lake Lodge, Region's Newest Day Trip, Debuts August 16 and 17

For The Time of Your Life

PEMBROKE, Va., July 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Now, fans within driving distance can enjoy one of the summer's newest day trips as the award-winning Mountain Lake Lodge – where the iconic movie Dirty Dancing was filmed 38 years ago – holds its Dirty Dancing Days Summer Festival. The first-ever event, on August 16 and 17, 2024, is open to the public and especially for Dirty Dancing fans to visit for the day and go back to where the magic began – a nostalgic experience normally reserved only for the resort's Dirty Dancing Weekends.

Dirty Dancing-themed days run from 3:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 16 and from 10:00 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17. Live performances with music from the 60's and 80's and a Latin band include Cassette Rewind, Marcel Portilla Band, FlashBack, The Party Band, and Riverside. Also on tap are scavenger hunts; 80's dress-up dance competitions; dance lessons; watermelon races; Dirty Dancing trivia contest; food and drink specials; Dirty Dancing merchandise, and screenings of the original film.

"This is an exciting day trip for locals and those within driving distance to experience Dirty Dancing with the real 'Kellerman's Mountain House' as the backdrop – complete with Baby's Cabin, the famous Gazebo and many more filming locations – right in their own backyard without staying overnight," said Heidi Stone, president and CEO, Mountain Lake Lodge.

Tickets for both days are $75 and available online at bit.ly/3VcP8Am. Mountain Lake Lodge is located at 115 Hotel Circle, Pembroke, VA 24136.

Situated in the center of a 2,600-acre nature preserve and bird sanctuary in Virginia's Blue Ridge Mountains, Mountain Lake Lodge is still the ideal place "to have the time of your life" as it mixes numerous activities with nostalgia and reminders of the cult classic scattered around the property.

Highlights of resort venues filmed in the movie include Stone Lodge with its great stone hearth and magnificent mountain views; adjoining Harvest Restaurant and Patio where main characters "Johnny" and "Baby" saw each other for the first time; the Gazebo for salsa lessons, and Baby's Cabin, the fictional Houseman family home.

In addition, Kellerman's Gift Shop, the region's first brick and mortar store for official Dirty Dancing® merchandise, offers a collection of Dirty Dancing clothing and memorabilia. Fashioned after the studio where Baby first learned to dance, the shop is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Merchandise is also available at https://mtnlakelodge.shop.

Mountain Lake Lodge is recognized in TripAdvisor's Travelers Choice Awards 2024, The Knot Best of Weddings for 2024, and was recently inducted into The Knot Best of Weddings Hall of Fame. In addition to Dirty Dancing, activities run the gamut from hiking and the new onsite Giles County Trail Center at Mountain Lake Lodge, to the Artist's Studio, Nature Center with guided hikes, nature crafts and bird-watching, excursions through the mountains, Salt Pond Pub Sunday Mountain Music and Dog Days, two new Escape Rooms, golf, fly fishing and family floats on the New River.

For information, visit www.mtnlakelodge.com.

