Dirty Dill Pickle Shots Announce New Advisory Board as Pickle Trend Surges Nationwide

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dirty Dill, one of the fastest-growing brands in the emerging pickle flavor and shot spirits category, today announced the formation of a new Advisory Board made up of seasoned leaders from the beverage, distribution, and CPG finance industries. The newly appointed advisors bring decades of experience from RNDC, Breakthru Beverage, and major spirits portfolios — signaling strong industry confidence in Dirty Dill's vision and rapid market momentum.

Pickle-flavored beverages have quickly evolved from novelty to national trend, becoming one of the highest-velocity segments in the flavored shot category. Consumers are driving explosive demand for bold, briny flavors, and retailers and distributors are leaning into brands that deliver quality and consistency. Dirty Dill has emerged as a standout performer, offering a cleaner, better-tasting pickle shot supported by modern branding and exceptional pull-through.

To help guide the brand's next stage of growth, Dirty Dill has appointed the following industry leaders to its Advisory Board:

Danny Saltzman — Distribution & Creative Strategy

Saltzman brings deep expertise in wholesaler relationships and commercial execution, with a background that positions Dirty Dill to scale efficiently across major national networks.

Taylor Foxman — Brand Building & Industry Relations, Investor Relations

Foxman offers extensive experience in public relations, trade engagement, and consumer insights after holding senior leadership roles across top global beverage alcohol companies.

Andy Quarm — Distributor Management & Market Execution

A longtime RNDC executive, Quarm brings decades of experience in distributor management, portfolio prioritization, and sales-team execution.

Edgar Garcia — Finance, CPG Strategy & Organizational Scaling

Garcia, a former CFO within Breakthru Beverage and other major CPG organizations, adds deep knowledge in financial management, cost structure design, and operational scalability.

"We are thrilled and very thankful to have such amazing veterans of the industry believe in us — so much so that they would dedicate their time and efforts to be on our board," said Dan Graves, CEO and Co-Founder of Dirty Dill. "We are excited to see what 2026 and beyond bring for Dirty Dill."

A Category Entering Hyper-Growth

Dirty Dill's Advisory Board arrives at a moment when pickle-based spirits and RTDs are experiencing unprecedented momentum. Bars, stadiums, and retailers are reporting rapid adoption and strong consumer repeat behavior, with Dirty Dill's product quality and branding helping the company take share from legacy competitors.

In recent months, Dirty Dill has expanded into more than a dozen states, secured distribution through major wholesalers, and delivered consistent monthly reorders in key markets — including Missouri, Texas, Kansas, Nebraska, and California.

On the heels of the company's rapid expansion and scale production capacity, Dirty Dill is actively raising capital. Funds will be used to support manufacturing, distribution growth, marketing, and continued innovation across the category.

Industry partners, investors, and media interested in learning more can contact:

Dan Graves, CEO— [email protected]

Communications Contact

Taylor Foxman

The Industry Collective

609-432-2237

[email protected]

SOURCE Dirty Dill