Dirty Turf Announces Revolutionary Urine Extraction Turf Cleaning Service

Sept. 7, 2023

PHOENIX, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dirty Turf, a leading artificial grass cleaning company, is excited to announce a ground-breaking new service – a revolutionary Urine Extraction Turf Cleaning Service. This innovative solution will help customers maintain a pristine and hygienic artificial turf by removing all urine and dirty infill, while replenishing the infill for optimum performance.

Artificial Turf Urine Extraction Completed by Dirty Turf at a Phoenix Customer's Home
"We are thrilled to offer this first-of-its-kind service to our customers," said Steve DiFabio, Founder of Dirty Turf. "Maintaining clean and hygienic artificial turf is crucial for keeping families and pets healthy. Our new urine extraction service takes our core services a step further, ensuring that our customers' turf is in tip-top shape through and through."

Artificial turf is a popular choice among homeowners, schools, and businesses due to its low maintenance, environmental benefits, and aesthetic appeal. However, pet urine, dirt, and debris can accumulate in the turf infill over time, causing unpleasant odors, and affecting the performance and longevity of the artificial grass. Traditional cleaning methods often only address the surface-level dirt, leaving the infill compromised.

Dirty Turf has developed a comprehensive solution to address this issue. The Urine Extraction Turf Cleaning Service utilizes a specialized extraction process to remove urine and dirty infill from the artificial turf. The process involves loosening the infill, extracting the contaminated material, and replenishing the turf with clean, new infill. This ensures that the turf remains pristine, odor-free, and functions optimally.

The Urine Extraction Turf Cleaning Service is now available to all Dirty Turf customers. For more information about the service, or to schedule an appointment, please visit www.dirtyturf.com or call 602-638-8777.

About Dirty Turf

Dirty Turf is a leading artificial grass cleaning company, offering a range of services to help customers maintain a clean, hygienic, and high-performing artificial turf. With a commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction, Dirty Turf has become a trusted name in artificial turf maintenance. For more information, visit www.dirtyturf.com.

