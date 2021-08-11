Dirty Turf, the Arizona-based Company That Keeps Your Turf Clean and Smelling Fresh, Donating Free Services to Animal Shelters

SURPRISE, Ariz., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This past year has been a difficult one for many local animal shelters. With budget cuts and increased expenses, these organizations are struggling to keep up with their day-to-day needs. To make matters worse, this year's scorching temperatures have led to an increase in strays - neglected animals coming into the shelter without any idea of how they got there or what they've been exposed to. Now more than ever it is important for us as a community to show our support by donating anything we can spare.

That's why Dirty Turf, a Arizona-based artificial turf cleaning company, has announced they will be donating their services for free to non-profit animal rescues and shelters in an effort to give back to the community. The company's products are completely safe for people and pets while eliminating unpleasant odors at the source. Dirty Turf says that this is just one way they try to give back to the community which helped them grow into what they are today.

No More Dirty Turf

"The Phoenix Metro area has an expansive number of rescue organizations that are working hard every day to save animals from abuse, neglect, or abandonment," says Steve DiFabio, founder of Dirty Turf. "Dirty Turf wants to make it easier for these organizations by donating our services." The other way they give back? Free advice on what types of turf work best for each organization's needs--whether their focus is in dog care facilities, cat centers, or even horse stables. And with over 20 years worth of experience providing artificial turf maintenance, no one knows turf better than them!

How To Qualify

Do you operate a non-profit animal shelter in the Phoenix area? Dirty Turf wants to help you! Dirty Turf will donate artificial turf cleaning services up to $1,000 in value per shelter or rescue organization.

To qualify, the following must be met:

You operate a non-profit animal shelter in the Phoenix metro area.

metro area. Your organization provides care for cats and dogs (domestic pets only).

The turf is used for animals housed on-site. (Offsite adoption centers do not qualify.)

You are not a part of any other turf maintenance company's program.

Your organization does not receive grant funding for artificial turf care from another source (i.e., city, county) or is otherwise subsidized by the government in some way to provide this service free of charge.

If your nonprofit is not in the Phoenix area but still operating, you can call Dirty Turf and ask how they can extend their offer to new clients outside of the Valley.

How to Apply

To apply, visit DirtyTurf.com/nonprofit or use the provided contact information below.

Press Contact

Company: Dirty Turf LLC

Name: Steve DiFabio

Phone (Call or Text): (602) 638-8777

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.dirtyturf.com/

SOURCE Dirty Turf