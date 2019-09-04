DIS Announces Service Scheduling Tool That Helps Dealers Boost Service Productivity

BELLINGHAM, Wash., Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dealer Information Systems (DIS) Corp., a leading agriculture, lift truck, construction and truck refrigeration dealership software vendor in North America, is pleased to announce its new Service Scheduling tool, designed to help dealership service departments keep their techs accountable and productive, while ensuring that all work orders are addressed in a timely manner.

Service Scheduling accomplishes this by allowing Service Writers to easily create, assign and track work orders, as well as keep an eye on each tech's activities and time clock entries – in real-time. If they need further details, such as unit or customer information, they can quickly access them in just a few clicks.

Ease of use is the key feature of this tool, as everything can be seen and accessed from one screen – without the need to sift through endless menus.

"We have enjoyed the 'real-time' aspect of Service Scheduling, such as being able to see how the schedule compares to actual time clock entries," said Adam Palmer from Thermo King of Pittsburgh, Inc. "Additionally, having access to a list of work orders from within the business system has been very helpful, and being able to drag those work orders right from the list onto the schedule makes it easy to plan out work."

"Service departments are actively looking to up their game when it comes to efficiency and profitability," said Randy McIntyre, the President of DIS. "That's why there's such a demand for service-oriented tools like Service Scheduling. I think what makes us stand out is our emphasis on 'ease of use.' You just boot up your favorite browser, log in, and it's all there for you."

The most user-friendly aspect of Service Scheduling is that it is entirely browser-based, just like DIS' dealership management system, Quantum, which means that dealers can access it from any device. Check it out here www.discorp.com/service-scheduling/.

Existing DIS customers who wish to add Service Scheduling to their Quantum software package should reach out to their account managers, while those curious about DIS' dealership management software can learn more at www.discorp.com.

About DIS

With more than 2,400 locations served, DIS is the leading provider of business system software to agriculture, lift truck, construction and truck refrigeration dealers and distributors in North America. It has served the equipment dealership industry since 1980.

DIS is proud of the ability to truly understand its customers and provide them with the RIGHT solutions, support and training. DIS is driven by integrity, a passion for innovation and the desire to have a positive influence on its industry.

