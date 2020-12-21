DIS Celebrates Its 40th Anniversary: A Long History of Success

BELLINGHAM, Wash., Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dealer Information Systems Corporation (DIS), a leading provider of business system software to agriculture, lift truck, construction and truck refrigeration dealers and distributors in North America, is proud to announce that 2020 marked its 40th anniversary.

DIS Through the Years

Dealer Information Systems Corp.

With software designed to automate business processes, DIS began to serve the equipment dealership industry in 1980.

In 1983, the company took on venture capital funding to accelerate its growth. Within two years, DIS was quickly becoming one of the top players in its field, which resulted in recognition in Inc. Magazine's list of "500 Fastest-Growing Companies."

In 1994, DIS secured one of its biggest deals to date, with Ford Motor Company selecting it to be one of only four "Preferred Providers" for its Canadian dealers.

As the years passed, DIS continued to lead by example and launched one of the first industry mobile apps in 2013.

In 2018 and 2019, it took the industry by storm once again through its release of Quantum CRM and Cloud offering.

This year, the team has been focused on helping dealers streamline and boost their core business. DIS released Service Logistics Mobile App, MyPortal, HelpDesk and CNH ePARTS4.0 Interface.

40 Years of Service and Success

For 40 years, DIS has shaped the industry by providing a comprehensive DIS solution to a variety of markets.

This success would never have been possible without the dedication of its customers. More than 2,400 locations currently rely on DIS to provide business system software that saves them time and money, while also increasing efficiency.

DIS is excited about what the next 40 years will bring, and has big plans for continuing to provide its customers with industry-leading solutions.

About DIS

With more than 2,400 locations served, DIS is the leading provider of business system software to agriculture, lift truck, construction and truck refrigeration dealers and distributors in North America. It has served the equipment dealership industry since 1980.

DIS is proud of the ability to truly understand its customers and provide them with the RIGHT solutions, support and training. DIS is driven by integrity, a passion for innovation and the desire to have a positive influence on its industry.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Kseniya Savelyeva

CMO

[email protected]

+1 (289) 800-9153

Related Images

dis-40th-anniversary.jpg

DIS 40th Anniversary

Related Links

We Celebrate Our 40th Anniversary: Take a Closer Look at DIS' Long History of Success

SOURCE Dealer Information Systems Corp.