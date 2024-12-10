DISA Completes Workday Design Badge Integration

DISA's Comprehensive Screening and Compliance Solutions Now Integrated with the Workday Platform

HOUSTON, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DISA Global Solutions, a Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY) partner, today announced that it has achieved Workday Design Approved Integration status. This integration provides joint customers with a streamlined integration that connects DISA's comprehensive employee screening and compliance solutions with Workday Human Capital Management (HCM) .

With more than 55,000 clients worldwide, including 30% of Fortune 500 companies, DISA is a top-ranked enterprise provider celebrated for its comprehensive screening solutions and high client satisfaction.

"Achieving Workday Design Approved Integration status marks a significant milestone for DISA Global Solutions. This partnership allows us to provide our clients with unparalleled access to comprehensive employee screening and compliance solutions directly through the Workday platform," said John Peterson, President/CEO, DISA Global Solutions. "By integrating our industry-leading services with Workday HCM, we are enhancing the efficiency, accuracy, and reliability of our clients' HR and compliance processes. Together, we are setting new standards in enterprise management, by providing joint customers with a more streamlined, data-driven approach to managing their workforce and operational needs."

"The integration of DISA Global Solutions' screening and compliance services with Workday has significantly streamlined our HR processes. We can now conduct more thorough background checks through the Workday platform. This integration has not only improved our operational efficiency but also enhanced our ability to make informed staffing decisions quickly," said Vanessa Breslin, Director of Human Resources, Canal Brage Company, Inc. "The integration has provided us with real-time data insights, enabling us to better maintain high standards of compliance and employee management. We are thrilled with the value this partnership has brought to our organization."

More information on DISA Global Solutions' integration can be found on Workday Marketplace , which provides easy access to solutions built by Workday and its partners.

About DISA Global Solutions

Founded in 1986, DISA is an industry-leading provider of employee screening and compliance services. We assist employers in making informed staffing decisions while saving them time and resources. Our consolidated screening solutions service more than 30% of Fortune 500 companies and clients across the globe. For more information on DISA Global Solutions and our complete suite of products, visit www.disa.com .

