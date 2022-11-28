DISA continues to deliver tech modernization with the DOD365 Integrated Phone System (DIPS)

DIPS will be DISA's virtual telephone solution

FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, Md., Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Defense Information Systems Agency, and the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) at-large, are undergoing a modernization effort designed to reduce the footprint of telephony infrastructure and equipment. In response to the Department's growing need for a mobile, agile, global workforce that can operate from anywhere, DISA will offer the DOD365 Integrated Phone System (DIPS) for enhanced workforce productivity and continuity of operations.

DIPS, a cloud-based telephony infrastructure that seamlessly integrates with DOD365's cloud environments, delivers softphone access – essentially a virtual phone – for users to make and receive calls through the Microsoft Teams application. DIPS will be available by the end of November.

This is another example of how DISA is approaching and implementing its updated, unified capability strategy and portfolio.

"DISA remains committed in our efforts to increase communication and collaboration capabilities for the warfighter, across the services and the entire DOD," said Christopher Barnhurst, DISA deputy director. "As we continue to evaluate what capabilities work and do not, we are taking strategic and decisive action to offer the department the best services and tools available to meet its mission."

DIPS will help the DOD modernize and leverage industry advances to deliver cloud-based telephony solutions that enhance cross-tenant collaboration and communications. The new system allows for complete audio-conferencing capabilities that include dialing into meetings, dialing out directly from a meeting and making/receiving commercial calls, all through Teams. Adoption of the Microsoft Smart Routing Strategy on the DIPS contract allows for cross-cloud calling to be streamlined through Teams-to-Teams connections.

"Agencies will be able to capture millions of dollars in potential savings by using this technology while significantly improving the user experience," said Caroline Bean, director for the joint enterprise services directorate.

The DIPS contract will be available to the DISA-managed DOD365-Joint tenant and all the military services. The tenant supports more than 77 agencies and combatant commands including the White House and Pentagon.

"Though this is a massive undertaking, it is our intent to enable the military services and other DOD agencies to leverage DISA's contract for this new integrated phone service," Bean added. "This capability will allow for any DOD user to make a virtual call anywhere. This is a gamechanger and a substantial leap forward in technological advancement for the department."

DISA awarded a $221 million contract to Lumen Technologies, in August, for the execution and operations of DIPS. Agencies who wish to leverage DISA's contract will need to order their phone numbers from DISA's Storefront before they can start using the feature. Mission partners can place orders at https://storefront.disa.mil.

