DISA Global Solutions Completes Strategic Acquisition of CastleBranch Healthcare Compliance and Screening

HOUSTON, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DISA Global Solutions, a leader in employee screening and compliance services, has acquired the screening and compliance services of CastleBranch Inc. The deal, which became effective on March 1, 2024, further solidifies DISA's position as a leader in the compliance management and background screening industry. This acquisition marks DISA's latest strategic move, underscoring its commitment to expanding its service offerings and enhancing its market presence, particularly within the healthcare and academic sectors.

CastleBranch, established in 1997, has distinguished itself as a premier provider of compliance management and background screening services, with a special focus on supporting the success of students, faculty, and other education and healthcare professionals across the nation. CastleBranch is renowned for its comprehensive solutions tailored to the unique needs of colleges, universities and healthcare institutions.

DISA Global Solutions has acquired the screening and compliance services of CastleBranch Inc. Post this

The addition of CastleBranch's screening solutions expands DISA Global Solutions' capabilities significantly, adding further depth to its already extensive suite of screening and compliance services. CastleBranch's innovative technology and service solutions are celebrated for the platform's user-friendly applications and robust support in navigating the often-complex healthcare industry compliance requirements.

John Peterson, CEO of DISA Global Solutions, shared, "This addition to the DISA family will be a significant milestone in our history. CastleBranch's reputation for excellence, client-focused solutions, and impressive market presence in the academic and healthcare sectors complement DISA's strengths and expand our ability to serve a broader clientele. Our combined expertise will deliver unparalleled service quality and innovative solutions to our clients."

Brett Martin, Founder and CEO of CastleBranch, Inc., added, "The sale of our screening and compliance services to DISA represents the ideal convergence of values, vision, and purpose. Our shared commitment to excellence and aligned vision promises to significantly build upon nearly a quarter century of dedication to the industry and our clients. We believe the business is in great hands as it continues its growth trajectory as part of DISA."

To ensure a seamless transition and integration, DISA plans to maintain CastleBranch's operations and office, preserving the high standards of client service and support that have been the hallmark of CastleBranch's success. Additionally, DISA will heavily invest in technology, security and the customer experience.

While DISA will acquire the background screening and compliance services business, CastleBranch Inc.'s clinical experience platform, CB Bridges, will remain a separate entity and operate under a new name, Bridges EXP.

Stifel served as financial advisor to DISA in the acquisition. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

About DISA Global Solutions

Founded in 1986, DISA is the industry-leading provider of employee screening and compliance services. DISA's comprehensive scope of services includes drug and alcohol testing, background screening, occupational health, and transportation compliance. We assist employers in making informed staffing decisions while saving them time and resources. Our consolidated screening solutions service more than 30% of Fortune 500 companies and clients across the globe.

For more information on DISA Global Solutions and our complete suite of products, visit www.disa.com.

SOURCE DISA Global Solutions