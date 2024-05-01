DISA rolls out new strategy to meet future cyber challenges

"We must continue to deliver while being challenged by great powers." Post this

Air Force Lt. Gen. Robert J. Skinner, DISA director and Joint Force Headquarters-Department of Defense Information Network commander, says in the strategy, "As a combat support agency and the premier IT service provider for the Department of Defense, we will continue to provide world-class services. At the same time, we are changing. We are re-organizing, optimizing and transforming to deliver resilient, survivable and secure capabilities to enable department success and warfighter lethality."

DISA remains focused on several department-wide, enterprise-level solutions, including simplifying the network with large-scale adoption of a common IT environment, developing a fully functional DOD enterprise cloud environment, and integrating its Identity, Credential and Access Management and Zero Trust capabilities within its common IT and cloud environment.

The strategy includes four strategic imperatives, six operational imperatives, and eight goals –- all crucial to DISA's core functions that guide the agency's support to the warfighter and mission partners.

"We must continue to deliver while being challenged by great powers. From great power competition with the People's Republic of China, to supporting operations in emerging geographic areas of national strategic importance, both home and abroad," Skinner says in the strategy.

The plan's goals and objectives align with those the DOD has set for global operations over the next five years and coincide with the department's process used to budget appropriated funds also known as the Program Objective Memorandum, or POM. In turn, the strategy will aid leadership, industry partners and the DOD's ability to make informed decisions and allocate resources effectively to achieve organizational stability.

SOURCE Defense Information Systems Agency