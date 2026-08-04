DISA Tech Launches as a Dedicated Mineral Processing Company, Commercializing HPSA Across the Minerals Sector

DISA Tech™, Inc. spins out as an independent company built entirely around its patented HPSA processing platform.

CASPER, Wyo., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DISA® Technologies, Inc. ("DISA") today announced the launch of DISA Tech™, Inc. ("DISA Tech"), an independent company dedicated to commercializing its patented mineral processing technology across the minerals sector. DISA Tech carries forward the processing business and the team its customers already know, now with singular focus on the commodities and applications where its technology delivers.

The launch of DISA Tech accompanies the formation of DISA Uranium™ Corporation ("DISA Uranium"), which houses DISA's uranium-focused business. Separating the two allows each company its own leadership, focus, and capital — while both continue to be powered by the same proprietary technology developed over more than a decade in Wyoming. For DISA Tech's customers and partners, the message is continuity: the same people, the same service, and the same partnership. As a dedicated company, DISA Tech is now positioned to move faster — investing in its technology and scaling to serve more operations and more commodities than ever before.

Improving Liberation, Recovery and Product Quality

DISA Tech's patented HPSA™ platform improves mineral liberation, recovery and product quality across a broad range of commodities and applications. The technology can enhance the processing of conventionally mined ore, lower-grade and complex resources, and legacy materials, helping customers recover more value from each ton while reducing waste and improving processing efficiency. By complementing existing mineral-processing circuits, HPSA creates opportunities to improve project economics, expand usable mineral supply and recover value that conventional methods may leave behind.

"HPSA was built to help customers recover more value from every ton of material," said Milan Sjaus, Chief Executive Officer of DISA Tech. "Establishing DISA Tech as an independent company gives us the dedicated leadership, resources and commercial focus to accelerate deployment across a much broader range of minerals and applications. We are building on more than a decade of technology development, operating experience and customer partnerships, and entering this next stage with a clear mandate to improve recovery, upgrade product quality and reduce waste."

Continuity for Customers and Partners

DISA Tech continues under the leadership announced in June 2026, with Milan Sjaus as Chief Executive Officer. Greyson Buckingham, John Lee, Ricardo Garib, and Marty Reed remain on the DISA Tech board of directors, preserving continuity of vision and leadership across both companies. Existing customer and partner relationships continue uninterrupted, with the same points of contact and the same standards of service.

"DISA Tech is the continuation of the business we have been building for years, and it deserves a company entirely its own," said Greyson Buckingham, Chief Executive Officer of DISA Uranium and a member of the DISA Tech Board of Directors. "The same technology that lets us recover uranium from legacy waste has value far beyond uranium, and under Milan's leadership, DISA Tech is positioned to realize it. I'm proud to remain part of this company's future as it grows."

Global Reach & Continued Growth

DISA Tech launches well-capitalized to fund continued and aggressive growth, backed by the same major investors that supported DISA Technologies. The company builds on an established global footprint — 12 HPSA units deployed across 8 countries — and a team of 45 employees, with plans to grow as it scales to serve more operations and commodities. Its focus is straightforward: deliver processing solutions that make mineral operations more efficient and more productive, wherever they operate.

About DISA Tech

DISA Tech™, Inc. (DISA Tech) advances mineral processing through its patented high-pressure slurry ablation technology (HPSA™). The HPSA platform promotes selective mineral liberation to improve recovery, product quality, and overall processing efficiency across a wide range of critical minerals and materials. By helping recover more value from every ton processed, we support a more efficient and resilient mineral supply chain.

About DISA Uranium

DISA Uranium™ Corporation ("DISA Uranium) is redefining American uranium recovery and production. Headquartered in Casper, Wyoming, the Company recovers uranium and vanadium from abandoned uranium mine (AUM) waste, remediates legacy sites left across the western United States, and applies its patented high-pressure slurry ablation technology (HPSA™) to make conventional uranium production cleaner, more efficient, and more economic. We hold the only U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) license to treat and recover AUM waste across multiple sites — and with a growing conventional resource base behind it, the Company is building the domestic capacity to turn American waste and American ore into American fuel. Our mission is simple: restore the past while powering the future, and rebuild a secure domestic uranium supply chain.

www.disatech.com

www.disauranium.com

SOURCE DISA Technologies, Inc.