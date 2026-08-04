DISA Technologies Launches DISA Uranium Corporation, a New American Uranium Recovery and Production Platform

DISA Uranium holds the only U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission license authorizing the remediation and recovery of abandoned uranium mine waste across multiple sites, and pairs that pipeline with a newly acquired conventional resource base in Utah from IsoEnergy Ltd. This will underpin the company's plans to build the first new U.S. uranium recovery and processing facility in more than four decades. DISA Uranium has received commitments for a concurrent US$105 million private placement financing backed by leading mining, energy, and technology investors, including Tembo Capital, BHP Ventures, Galvanize Climate Solutions, Valor Equity Partners, Evok Innovations, Halliburton Labs, and Veriten.

CASPER, Wyo., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DISA® Technologies, Inc. ("DISA") today announced the formation of DISA Uranium™ Corporation ("DISA Uranium" or the "Company"), a new American company built to recover and produce domestic uranium and remediate the nation's legacy uranium sites. In connection with its launch, DISA Uranium has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire IsoEnergy Ltd.'s ("IsoEnergy") (NYSE American: ISOU and TSX: ISO) Utah uranium portfolio of permitted, past-producing mines and projects ("Utah Portfolio") — giving the Company a scaled conventional resource base to pair with its proprietary processing technology and the only U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission ("NRC") license of its kind.

"DISA Uranium was built to do something no company has done before," said Greyson Buckingham, Chief Executive Officer of DISA Uranium. "We're creating a new kind of American uranium company — one built to recover, remediate, and produce domestic uranium, and to help rebuild a secure U.S. fuel supply. It starts with our first priority: cleaning up the thousands of abandoned uranium mine sites across the West that no one else has been positioned to address, and recovering the uranium and vanadium held in that waste. The IsoEnergy assets add a proven, scaled conventional resource base to that foundation, and our technology is designed to make recovery from them more efficient, more economic, and lower impact. Together, recovered legacy material and this conventional resource base give us the feedstock to build a new domestic recovery and processing facility — the missing link in a secure American fuel supply."

The Acquisition: A Scaled Conventional Resource Base

DISA Uranium has agreed to acquire IsoEnergy's portfolio of permitted, past-producing assets in Utah, comprising of the Tony M Mine, Daneros Mine, Rim Mine, Sage Plain Project, and Flatiron Project. Tony M is expected to be a cornerstone conventional asset, benefiting from existing permits, historical production, underground infrastructure, and near-term restart potential. Upon closing, IsoEnergy will hold approximately 33% of DISA Uranium and will have board representation.

Philip Williams, Chief Executive Officer and Director of IsoEnergy, commented, "The creation of DISA Uranium marks an important step in advancing IsoEnergy's strategy of building a globally diversified, development ready uranium platform. By contributing our permitted, past-producing Utah asset base and pairing it with DISA's proprietary HPSA™ technology, we believe we can enhance project economics, expand the universe of viable conventional uranium resources, and ultimately support domestic processing infrastructure. At a time when the United States is placing renewed emphasis on nuclear energy, energy security, and the reshoring of its nuclear fuel supply chain, we believe this partnership is both timely and highly differentiated. For IsoEnergy and its shareholders, it unlocks value of our U.S. portfolio, while retaining direct, meaningful exposure to the growth of a unique platform designed to help reshape domestic uranium production."

Technology That Makes Conventional Production More Efficient & Economic

Upon closing, DISA Uranium will hold exclusive rights to DISA's patented high-pressure slurry ablation technology ("HPSA™") in the fields of uranium, vanadium, and abandoned uranium mine remediation and recovery. Applied to conventional resources, HPSA concentrates uranium-bearing material at the mine site, upgrading feed quality while significantly reducing the volume that must be hauled, milled, and processed downstream. Less material to move and a higher-grade product mean lower transportation and processing costs, greater efficiency, and a smaller operational footprint at every step — a leaner operation that allows the Company to produce more domestic uranium from the same resource base.

Preliminary testing of HPSA technology at the Tony M Mine demonstrated the potential to reduce feedstock mass to ~22% of its original volume while recovering ~88% of the uranium.

Remediation and Recovery: The Founding Priority

Abandoned Uranium Mine ("AUM") remediation and recovery remains DISA Uranium's core business. Thousands of AUMs are scattered across the western United States, most on federal and tribal lands — at once a decades-old environmental liability and a significant untapped domestic resource. The Company's NRC license positions it to help clean up these legacy sites while recovering the uranium and vanadium held in the waste, delivering meaningful environmental benefit alongside new domestic supply. It is the work DISA Uranium was founded to do, and the foundation on which the rest of the platform is built.

Building New Domestic Recovery and Processing Capacity

A central element of DISA Uranium's strategy is the development of new domestic uranium recovery and processing infrastructure capable of producing U3O8 – which would be the first new uranium recovery and processing facility built in the United States in more than four decades. Additional processing capacity is critical to rebuilding the domestic uranium fuel cycle, enabling the conversion of recovered and mined uranium into finished product, and providing a durable answer to the country's reliance on foreign and adversary supply. The project is in the design phase, with site evaluation underway. Further announcements are expected this year.

Advancing U.S. Energy Security and Domestic Uranium Security

DISA Uranium is being formed against a backdrop of intensifying federal focus on domestic uranium production and nuclear fuel supply chain security. The United States remains heavily reliant on imported uranium to fuel its reactor fleet, and recent federal policy activity reflects a growing commitment to rebuilding a secure, domestic supply chain. By combining conventional production, large-scale remediation and recovery, and new domestic processing capacity, the Company intends to become a leader in American uranium recovery and a reliable contributor to the nuclear fuel cycle.

Financing

The transaction includes commitments for a concurrent US$105 million private placement financing (the "Financing") supported by a consortium of leading mining, energy, and technology investors, including Tembo Capital, BHP Ventures, Galvanize Climate Solutions, Valor Equity Partners, Evok Innovations, Halliburton Labs, and Veriten. Proceeds are expected to fund remediation and recovery programs, advance conventional mine development, progress domestic processing infrastructure, and support the Company's long-term growth. Upon closing, expected in August 2026, the Company is expected to have an implied pro forma equity value (based on the price per share in the Financing) of approximately US$505 million. IsoEnergy has made commitments of $33M into the Financing.

This financing positions DISA Uranium to pursue an aggressive growth agenda across remediation, conventional production, and domestic processing capacity, backed by a consortium of leading strategic investors.

One Technology, Two Focused Companies

Concurrent with the formation of DISA Uranium, DISA's broader mineral processing business will be established as a separate, independent company, DISA Tech™, Inc. ("DISA Tech"). Led by Chief Executive Officer Milan Sjaus, DISA Tech advances mineral processing across applications beyond uranium and vanadium, applying the same patented HPSA technology to improve recovery and product quality and unlock value that conventional methods leave behind. The two companies share a common origin in DISA Technologies and the HPSA platform developed over the last decade in Wyoming and now operate with dedicated focus on their respective missions.

Management and Advisors

Upon closing, the DISA Uranium board is expected to consist of seven directors, including IsoEnergy Board of Directors Chairman Richard Patricio, IsoEnergy CEO & Director Phillip Williams, Tembo Capital Partner George Pyper as well as current DISA Board of Directors members Scott Saxberg, Marty Reed, and former NRC Commissioner Jeffrey Merrifield. Greyson Buckingham, a 10-year veteran of the U.S. Army National Guard, will serve as President, Chief Executive Officer and a Director of DISA Uranium. The Company, which will be headquartered in Casper, Wyoming, launches with a seasoned and respected team, including several members of the DISA management team, and expects to grow as it advances its remediation, production, and processing initiatives.

Stifel is acting as financial advisor to DISA, with Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, P.C. as legal counsel. TD Securities Inc. is acting as financial advisor to IsoEnergy, with Cassels Brock & Blackwell LLP and Parr Brown Gee & Loveless as legal counsel.

About DISA Uranium

DISA Uranium™ Corporation (DISA Uranium) is redefining American uranium recovery and production. Headquartered in Casper, Wyoming, the veteran-led Company recovers uranium and vanadium from abandoned uranium mine (AUM) waste, remediates legacy sites left across the western United States, and applies its patented high-pressure slurry ablation technology (HPSA™) to make conventional uranium production cleaner, more efficient, and more economic. DISA Uranium holds the only U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) license to treat and recover AUM waste across multiple sites — and with a growing conventional resource base behind it, the Company is building the domestic capacity to turn American waste and American ore into American fuel. Our mission is simple: restore the past while powering the future and rebuild a secure domestic uranium supply chain.

About IsoEnergy Ltd.

IsoEnergy Ltd. is a leading, globally diversified uranium company with substantial current and historical mineral resources in top uranium mining jurisdictions of Canada, the U.S. and Australia at varying stages of development, providing near, medium, and long-term leverage to rising uranium prices. IsoEnergy is currently advancing its Larocque East project in Canada's Athabasca basin, which is home to the Hurricane deposit, boasting the world's highest-grade indicated uranium mineral resource.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. If the risks or uncertainties ever materialize or the assumptions prove incorrect, the results of the Company may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and assumptions. Words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "will," "estimates," "may," "likely," "could," "should" "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including but not limited to statements relating to the Acquisition, the Financing and the Spinoff (collectively, the "Transactions") and the anticipated timing and expected benefits of such transactions; the ability of the Company to recover and produce domestic uranium and remediate the nation's legacy uranium sites; the Company's ability to recover, remediate, and produce domestic uranium, and to help rebuild a secure U.S. fuel supply; the Company's ability to make recovery from a traditional resource base more efficient, more economic, and lower impact; the expected benefits to the Company of the acquisition of IsoEnergy's past-producing assets; expectations regarding IsoEnergy's share ownership in the Company; the expected benefits of HPSA technology; the anticipated benefits of the NRC license; the anticipated development of new domestic uranium recovery and processing facility and the expected future announcements regarding the development of such facility; any commitment by the federal government to rebuilding a secure, domestic nuclear energy supply chain; the Company's expectations regarding becoming a leader in American uranium recovery and a reliable contributor to the nuclear fuel cycle and its intended methods of doing so; the anticipated $105 million financing; the anticipated closing date and expected use of proceeds of such financing; the expected pro forma equity value of the Company following such financing; the expected board composition, CEO and location of corporate headquarters; anticipated personnel and operational growth plans for the Company and any statements of expectation or belief; and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing.

These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be those that the Company has anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond the Company's control) and other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the risk that the Transactions (or any one of them) may not be completed in a timely manner or at all, including the risk that the parties fail to satisfy the closing conditions to the Transactions (or any one of them), including obtaining requisite regulatory approvals; the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of Financing, the Acquisition or the Spinoff; the risk that the Transactions (or any one of them) disrupts current plans and operations; costs and management attention related to the Transactions; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the possibility that the Company may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; the inability of the Company to realize the benefits anticipated from the Transaction and the timing to realize such benefits; changes to the Company's current and future business plans and the strategic alternatives available thereto; growth prospects and outlook of the Company's business; negative operating cash flow and dependence on third-party financing; uncertainty of additional financing; reliance on key management and other personnel; the hiring and retention of key employees, availability of equipment and supplies; failure of equipment to operate as anticipated; accidents, effects of weather and other natural phenomena; other environmental risks; changes in laws and regulations; regulatory determinations and delays; stock market conditions generally; supply chain constraints, the need to effectively manage third-party suppliers demand, supply and pricing for uranium; other risks associated with the mineral exploration industry, and general economic and political conditions in jurisdictions where the Company conducts business.

If any of these risks materialize or the Company's assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that the Company presently does not know of or that the Company currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect Company's expectations, plans, or forecasts of future events and views only as of the date of this press release. The Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

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SOURCE DISA Technologies, Inc.